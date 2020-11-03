1/1
David "Wayne" Vanderhorst
1942 - 2020
David "Wayne" Vanderhorst age 77 of Columbus, Ohio formerly of Minster passed away suddenly on Monday October 19, 2020 at his home in Columbus. He was born November 5, 1942 in Minster Ohio to the late Donald & Irene "Shorty" (Rosengarten) Vanderhorst. He is survived by brothers Dean & Linda Vanderhorst, Fort Loramie, Daryl & Connie Vanderhorst, New Bremen, brother-in-law Jake & Connie Guillozet, Russia. He will also be missed by 8 nieces & nephews, 24 great nieces & nephews and 4 great great nieces & nephews, also close friends Jim, Treva, Bret, Maddie & Michael Weaver, Westerville. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Bernard & Gertrude (Cox Severin) Vanderhorst, Edward B. & Clara A. (Gerling) Rosengarten, his sister Elaine Guillozet & niece Kelly Guillozet.

He graduated from Minster High School in 1960 and went on to earn his business degree from Columbus Business University in 1962. His first and only job was at Huntington National Bank where he started in the bookkeeping department, working his way up to Assistant Vice President of Accounting, where he worked for 37 years before retiring in 1999.

He very much enjoyed horse racing and at one time had been part owner of a horse, he loved to bet on anything that raced. He also loved playing cards at the local tavern and having a few with his local friends. He loved anything to do with the stock market, teaching anyone who asked about investing.? Wayne had a big heart and was very generous person starting many college funds in the family and supporting various causes over the years. He was loved and respected by his family, along with many co-workers throughout the years. We are all saddened by his sudden passing.

Due to health issues in the community, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu flowers donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Private condolences can be left at www.hogenkampfh.com
Published in Minster Community Post from Nov. 3 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
Darrell, sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Diane Boyd
Coworker
