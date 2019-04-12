Home

Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Dennis R. Myers


Dennis R. Myers
Dennis R. Myers Obituary
Dennis R. Myers, age 73, died March 26, 2019 at his home in Casselberry, Florida after a six year battle with cancer.
He was born September 18, 1945, in Sidney, Ohio to Clyde and Helen (Thaman) Myers.
He is survived by seven siblings Philip (Eileen) Myers, James (Beverly) Myers, Mark (Jessolene) Myers all of Sidney, Mary Susan Bauer, Elizabeth Myers, Paula (Carl) Clune of Minster, and Loretta (Gregory) Freistuhler of Port Jefferson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his life partner Judy Taylor, and brother-in-law Paul T. Bauer.
Dennis was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Anna High School and worked at Copeland Corporation until moving to Texas and ultimately to Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Philip Myers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aiden's Journey, c/o Paula Clune, 112 Stallo Road, Minster, Ohio, 45865. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Apr. 18, 2019
