Donald E. Bowerman
1939 - 2020
Donald E. Bowerman age 81, died at 7:30 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 Beaufort Hospital, Dearborn, MI. He was born February 17, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Charles & Elizabeth (Lawson) Bowerman. He married Madonna Clune on January 2, 1960 in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. She survives in Minster. He is also survived by daughters: Diane Perry & Pete Maupin, Celina, Debera Chapman, Indianapolis, Dorothy & Lester Dunlap, Maumee, grandchildren: Nicole Braden, Stephanie Braden, Josh Chapman, Shannon & Neil Callahan, Kandice & Jonathan Gutierrez, Ryan & Erin Dunlap, Christopher & Brittani Dunlap, Courtney Dunlap & Amanda Dunlap, and 9 great grandchildren, in-laws: Rose Moeder, St. Henry, Viv Clune, St. Henry, Jane Clune, Coldwater. He was preceded in death by a son James Bowerman, grandson James Baden, son in Law John Chapman, in-laws: Anna Mae Clune, Louis Clune, Vic Moeder and Paul Clune. Don was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a member and past president of the Minster FOE #1391 and Minster Jaycees and secretary for The Travel Protection Agency (TPA). He retired form Copeland after 42 years of service. He loved Minster, OSU and Cincinnati sports. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 8 PM on Monday July 27, and from 9 to 9:30 on Tuesday. Social distancing will be observed. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in Minster Community Post from Jul. 24 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Augustine Catholic Church
JUL
28
Burial
St. Augustine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Deb, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Dad and Mom must have been such wonderful parents to raise a great daughter like you. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Peace, comfort and lots of hugs to you. I miss paddling with you at INSO!
Carol Blankman
Friend
July 23, 2020
I love and miss you grandpa.
Nikki Braden
Family
July 23, 2020
Rocco Astuno
Rocco Astuno
Friend
July 23, 2020
Modonna & Family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. As being a past national president and state secretary for many years, Violet and myself are always thinking about you and we are all going to miss your dedication you gave TPA and your friendship.

Rocco Astuno Colorado Division
Rocco Astuno
July 23, 2020
I did not know Donald and his lovely wife Donna very long but it was always a pleasure to see them at our convention. Always a happy smile and pleasant greetings for everyone. I will miss that. May the family please accept my sympathy. I am a member of Post k in Rock Hill SC.
Hazel Adams
Friend
July 23, 2020
DONNA, CAROL AND I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES WE'VE HAD AT MANY TPA STATE SEC'YS MEETINGS. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. DON WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR PRAYERS
RONALD BEDARD
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about your Donna, My Thought's and Prayers are with and your family. I always like to talk to him. He was very good Eagle Brother. Rip Don.
Roger and Alice Stoll
July 23, 2020
Donna & Family we are so sorry for your loss, We will not be able to attend the viewing because we are on vacation with our entire family,
Paul & Connie Hoehne
Friend
July 23, 2020
Don was a great classmate of the class of l957!! Always so kind and would talk to me so many times at the Minster Eagles!! May he rest in peace!
Barbara Bollheimer
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Donna and family very sorry for your loss. Don was a wonderful friend and will be missed. I have a lot of Eagle memories of times with Don & Donna.
Debbie Martin
Friend
July 23, 2020
Donna and family our thoughts and prayers are with you all RIP Don Fly High from Kenny and Pam Kohlrieser
Pam Kohlrieser
July 22, 2020
Donna and family....so sorry to hear of your loss. Was a great Eagle Brother and friends. Jim and Carol Jakubowski Maumee Ohio #2562
Jim Jakubowski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Donna......we are saddened to hear the news of Don's passing. We will miss seeing and talking with him when we visit Minster. Always enjoyed our visits.
God bless.
Joe Budde
July 22, 2020
Donna and family. We are so sorry to hear of Don's passing. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed at our family gatherings. May your memories comfort you in this difficult and sad time. Tim and Maryanne Bowerman
Tim Bowerman
Family
