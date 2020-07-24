Donald E. Bowerman age 81, died at 7:30 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 Beaufort Hospital, Dearborn, MI. He was born February 17, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Charles & Elizabeth (Lawson) Bowerman. He married Madonna Clune on January 2, 1960 in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. She survives in Minster. He is also survived by daughters: Diane Perry & Pete Maupin, Celina, Debera Chapman, Indianapolis, Dorothy & Lester Dunlap, Maumee, grandchildren: Nicole Braden, Stephanie Braden, Josh Chapman, Shannon & Neil Callahan, Kandice & Jonathan Gutierrez, Ryan & Erin Dunlap, Christopher & Brittani Dunlap, Courtney Dunlap & Amanda Dunlap, and 9 great grandchildren, in-laws: Rose Moeder, St. Henry, Viv Clune, St. Henry, Jane Clune, Coldwater. He was preceded in death by a son James Bowerman, grandson James Baden, son in Law John Chapman, in-laws: Anna Mae Clune, Louis Clune, Vic Moeder and Paul Clune. Don was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a member and past president of the Minster FOE #1391 and Minster Jaycees and secretary for The Travel Protection Agency (TPA). He retired form Copeland after 42 years of service. He loved Minster, OSU and Cincinnati sports. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 8 PM on Monday July 27, and from 9 to 9:30 on Tuesday. Social distancing will be observed. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.