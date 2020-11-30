1/1
Elizabeth "Beth" Frierott
1947 - 2020
Elizabeth "Beth" Frierott age 73 of Minster, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 25 after a courageous three battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 19, 1947 the daughter of Edmund & Anne (Kennedy) Horrigan and they preceded her in death along with her brother Martin & Charlene Horrigan. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tony, children Jay, Minster, Ryan & Kristen Frierott, and Liz & Karl Wiedegreen, both of Chicago, grandchildren: Connor & Andrew Frierott, Kennedy & Bella Wiedegreen. Beth was a lifelong educator, school psychologist and child advocate. She was a 1965 graduate of Shaker Heights High School, 1969 graduate of University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master's degree in school psychology from the University of Dayton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and member of the Ohio School of Psychologists Association. Beth's educational career was extensive and included being on the first teaching staff of Lehman High School, a French teacher at St. Marys Memorial High School and school psychologist with the Logan County, Auglaize County and Shelby County school systems and for her last 13 years with the Celina City Schools before her retirement in 2018. She was defined by her job of doing what was best and possible for students, especially those with special needs and she made significant positive changes in the lives of Many. Always, she was not willing to accept that children could not achieve. He ready Irish smile will be remembered by many for making their day brighter. Per her wishes her body will be cremated. A mass will be held t 10 AM on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, November 30. The family asks that all COVID 19 protocols be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Historical Association, State of the Heart Hospice, Coldwater and National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Minster Community Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Tony So sorry to read of Beth's passing. Betty and I send our warmest sympathies!
Lynn Dildine
Friend
November 30, 2020
Tony and family, So sorry to hear about the passing of Beth. She was a delightful and spirited person who touched many lives. May God bless all. Duane and Mary Jane Bachman
DUANE BACHMAN
November 30, 2020
Beth threw herself with passion into things she cared about. Certainly at the top of the list were the students she worked with. She was so much fun to be around and I feel really sorry for Tony and her family for this loss. God bless you Beth.
Dick Poppe
Dick Poppe
Friend
November 29, 2020
Very sorry for your loss...
Mark & Char Piening
Friend
November 29, 2020
Tony, you have our most sincere sympathy. May a lifetime of great memories bring comfort to you and your family. Hoping the love of family helps you through this tough time.
Larry & Dian Kramer
Classmate
November 29, 2020
So sorry Tony. Our thoughts are with you. We are out of town and will not be able to attend the service. Beth will always be one of my favorite people as she taught me how to properly prepare a steak. You may not know that but it happened on your birthday in 1973 or 1974.
Tom Vondenhuevel
Student
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I hadn't seen Beth in a long time, but I will always remember her humor. Beth always made me laugh! My sincere sympathy Tony.
Barb Borchers
Friend
November 28, 2020
I worked with Beth at Mercer County ESC years ago. She could always bring a smile to my face. Thoughts and prayers to her family! RIP Beth!
Lisa Lefeld
Friend
November 28, 2020
I had a chance to get to know Beth through the schools. What a beautiful person, with a highly contagious smile. My thoughts and prayers to you at this difficult time. Truly, Linda Daniel
Linda Daniel
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
I was so sad to learn of Beth's passing. I will forever think of her as Madame Frierott. She was my high school French teacher in St. Marys and ignited a passion in me for French that I still have today. Later on I taught her son French in Minster, and she accompanied my class on my first trip to France. She will always live in my memories. My sympathy to her family.
Patricia Fast
November 28, 2020
WORKED WITH BETH AT CELINA SCHOOLS. SHE ALWAYS HAD A STORY THAT WOULD BRIGHTEN YOUR DAY. SHE HAD A WONDERFUL SENSE OF HUMOR AND NEVER A DULL MOMENT WHEN BETH WAS AROUND. REST IN PEACE DEAR BETH. WE'LL MISS YOU.
susan rausch
Friend
November 28, 2020
Kevin and I are saddened to hear the news of Beth’s passing. May your happy family memories provide comfort during this difficult time.
Mary Ellen ORell Kevin ORell
Friend
November 28, 2020
Tony, our sympathy to you and your family. May God be with you and comfort you in the days and months ahead.
Don and Diane Knight
Friend
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy! Thoughts and prayers!
Cassandra Counts Boyer
November 27, 2020
My Condolences to her family ; sounds like she was a special teacher to her students. Irish
Tony Bey
November 27, 2020
So many great memories of one classy, caring lady....rest easy sweet Beth
Marlene Snider
November 27, 2020
Tony and Family, our deepest sympathy to all of you. Thoughts and prayers for all. Pam and Gary Ginn
Pamela Ginn
Coworker
