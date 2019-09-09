|
Eric John Gudorf, age 56, of Edina, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 4, 2019 at his home in Minnesota.
He was born June 23, 1963 in Berlin, Germany Kenneth & Evelyn (Sommer) Gudorf. They are both surviving in Edina, Minn.
He is also survived by brother Craig & Joan Gudorf, Edina, Minn., sister Caroline Gudorf, Walnut Creek, Calif., nieces and nephew, Will & Anya Gudorf, Sophia & Olivia Lewis.
Eric was a graduate of the University of Arizona in Aerospace Engineering and was a member of Theta Tau Fraternity.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 13 and from 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Minneapolis St. Paul, 1200 Second Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
