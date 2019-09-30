Home

Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
Newport , OH
Eugene W. Werling


1933 - 2019
Eugene W. Werling Obituary
Eugene W. Werling, Age 86, formerly of Houston Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, at the Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio, where he had been a resident for eight years. He was born February 19, 1933, to the late William and Matilda (Heitman) Werling. On October 8, 1955, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Gene married Joan M. (Berning) Werling who preceded him in death on November 20, 2005. Surviving are three sons, Jon & Leslie Werling of Fort Loramie, Ken & Phyllis Werling of Johnstown and Scott & Michelle Werling of St. Marys along with eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brothers & sisters-in-law: Ed Lyons of Russia, Urban "Uppie" Berning of Maria Stein, Ann Berning of Minster, and John Gardener of Dayton along with numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Marie & John Plaugher, Mildred & Jasper Dulaney, Lawrence Werling and Patricia Lyons as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: Lucille Berning, Cletus & Mildred Berning, Robert & Lucille Berning, Velma & Andy Hemmelgarn, Joseph Berning, Theresa & John Baltes and Irene Gardener.

Mr. Werling was 1951 graduate of Houston High School and a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. In 1995, Gene retired from Midmark Corp. in Versailles where he had been a shear press operator. He was also engaged in farming all of his working life. Gene was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Midmark Medical 25 Year Club, Sidney Senior Citizens and the Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Friends may call Friday 8:30 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Oct. 3, 2019
