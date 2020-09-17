1/
Evan Michael Winner
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evan Michael Winner, Age 24, of Mason Road, Sidney, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following an accident near his residence.

He was born November 29, 1995, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Ted & Jodie (Wyen) Winner of Sidney.

He is also survived by Olivia Kunkler of St. Henry, his fiancée, intended to be married in January of 2021; four siblings: Luke & Olivia (Schlater) Winner of Anna, Jenna Winner at home & fiancé Luke Berning of Anna, Adam Winner and Kayla Winner both at home; grandparents, Bob & Diane Wyen of McCartyville; uncles & aunts: Doug & Pam Berning of Anna, Ted & Molly Zimpfer of Anna, Mary & Jim Billing of Anna, Alan & Renee Winner of Degraff, Jane & Jon Luthman of Botkins, Kate & Ron Bensman of El Dorado, CA and Jay & Coleen Winner of Lewistown along with numerous first and second cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Orville & Esther Winner and one cousin, Ezra Winner.

Mr. Winner was a 2014 graduate of Houston High School and had been employed at the Ted Winner Family Farm near Sidney. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and several sportsman's clubs including the National Rifle Association. Evan was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed deer hunting.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church gathering room.
Memorials may be made to charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Minster Community Post from Sep. 17 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Gehret Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gehret Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 17, 2020
Ted, Jodie and Family we are so sorry for your loss, you are forever in our thoughts and prayers.
Lew and Jenny Warbington
September 17, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ron Boeke
Teacher
September 16, 2020
The Houston community is heartbroken. Evan was an outstanding student with a big heart & contagious smile. Keeping your family in our prayers.
Bruce & Jackie Selover
Friend
September 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sarah Hembree
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! He was an amazing young man! I pray for all of you at this time very sad time in your lives.May God Bless you and your families at this time as he wraps his arms around all of you!
Cheryl Carr
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved