Evan Michael Winner, Age 24, of Mason Road, Sidney, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following an accident near his residence.
He was born November 29, 1995, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Ted & Jodie (Wyen) Winner of Sidney.
He is also survived by Olivia Kunkler of St. Henry, his fiancée, intended to be married in January of 2021; four siblings: Luke & Olivia (Schlater) Winner of Anna, Jenna Winner at home & fiancé Luke Berning of Anna, Adam Winner and Kayla Winner both at home; grandparents, Bob & Diane Wyen of McCartyville; uncles & aunts: Doug & Pam Berning of Anna, Ted & Molly Zimpfer of Anna, Mary & Jim Billing of Anna, Alan & Renee Winner of Degraff, Jane & Jon Luthman of Botkins, Kate & Ron Bensman of El Dorado, CA and Jay & Coleen Winner of Lewistown along with numerous first and second cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Orville & Esther Winner and one cousin, Ezra Winner.
Mr. Winner was a 2014 graduate of Houston High School and had been employed at the Ted Winner Family Farm near Sidney. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and several sportsman's clubs including the National Rifle Association. Evan was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed deer hunting.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church gathering room.
Memorials may be made to charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.