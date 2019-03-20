Floyd C. Winner, age 83, of Coldwater passed away Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 at Community Hospital in Coldwater. He was born January 15, 1936 in Egypt to the late Lawrence & Sophia (Fortkamp) Winner. On October 12, 1963, he married Judy (Nieberding) and she resides in Coldwater. He is survived by his children and in-laws, Laura & Mike Miller of Alexandria, Leslie & Jon Werling of Eygpt and Eric Winner & Jodi Adams of Celina; grandchildren, Sydney, Noah, Gabe, Sam, Sophia, R.J. and Paige; siblings and in-laws, Nick Winner & Carol Roarke of Dayton, Mary Yvonne & Ed Smith of Egypt, Virgil & Carol Lochtefeld of Ft. Wayne; nieces and nephews, Kelly Lively, Cheryl Lewis, Tony Winner, Joanne Suh, Mike Lochtefeld and Betsy Volz. He is also preceded in death by sister-in-law Mary Lynn Lochtefeld and a nephew Larry Ray. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater and Coldwater Knights of Columbus, the former Jaycees, Coldwater American Legion and Kiwanis. Floyd was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly on the Coldwater School Board and the Peoples Bank Board of Directors He graduated from Ohio State University and owned and operated F & J Farm Service from 1971 to 1998. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Egypt. Friends may call from 3 to 7 pm Friday March 22 and 9 to 10 am Saturday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com. Published in The Community Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary