Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
For more information about
Floyd Winner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Winner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd C. Winner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd C. Winner Obituary
Floyd C. Winner, age 83, of Coldwater passed away Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 at Community Hospital in Coldwater. He was born January 15, 1936 in Egypt to the late Lawrence & Sophia (Fortkamp) Winner. On October 12, 1963, he married Judy (Nieberding) and she resides in Coldwater. He is survived by his children and in-laws, Laura & Mike Miller of Alexandria, Leslie & Jon Werling of Eygpt and Eric Winner & Jodi Adams of Celina; grandchildren, Sydney, Noah, Gabe, Sam, Sophia, R.J. and Paige; siblings and in-laws, Nick Winner & Carol Roarke of Dayton, Mary Yvonne & Ed Smith of Egypt, Virgil & Carol Lochtefeld of Ft. Wayne; nieces and nephews, Kelly Lively, Cheryl Lewis, Tony Winner, Joanne Suh, Mike Lochtefeld and Betsy Volz. He is also preceded in death by sister-in-law Mary Lynn Lochtefeld and a nephew Larry Ray. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater and Coldwater Knights of Columbus, the former Jaycees, Coldwater American Legion and Kiwanis. Floyd was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly on the Coldwater School Board and the Peoples Bank Board of Directors He graduated from Ohio State University and owned and operated F & J Farm Service from 1971 to 1998. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Egypt. Friends may call from 3 to 7 pm Friday March 22 and 9 to 10 am Saturday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now