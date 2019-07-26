|
Floyd Garfield Chiles, 94, from Hamilton, Ohio, and formerly from St. Marys and New Bremen, has passed on to his heavenly home. Floyd passed on Thursday, July 11th at 12:50 p.m. at Golden Years Nursing Center, Hamilton.
Floyd was born on Nov. 6, 1924 to George and Daisy (Bridgeman) Chiles. Floyd graduated from Memorial High School, St. Marys, in 1942. After graduation he worked as an usher at the movie theater and also as a spin framer at what was then St. Marys Mfg. Co. in May of 1943, Floyd enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps. Floyd proudly served America in WWII as an aviation ordnance specialist, servicing guns and loading bombs onto airplanes. In 1945 Floyd returned safely to St. Marys. In 1946 he married his beautiful bride, Jocelyn Jane Wagner, on her birthday, June 19th. They were married almost 65 years. Floyd worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from 1946 to 1979. He also raised hogs on his farm and was a school bus driver. Jocelyn retired and they moved to the West Coast, settling in Southern California and later moving to Southern Oregon. They enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer and volunteered as camp hosts in our state parks and museums.After their journeys, they settled in beautiful Astoria, Oregon, where they volunteered in their church in the Loaves and Fishes food program. Floyd built the kitchen to accommodate the program. Floyd had a passion and a green thumb as he tenderly cared for the memorial rose garden at Ft. Stevens State Park in Oregon. He enjoyed woodworking, painting ceramics, especially Christmas villages and nativity sets. He loved watching Ohio State football and his Cincinnati Reds.
Floyd is survived by one son, Todhunter (Lisa Singleton) Chiles, Wapakoneta; two granddaughters, Jessica Steigerwold (George Dooley) of Calif.; Cassandra Chiles, Columbus; two grandsons, Todhunter Chiles Jr., Columbus; and Phillip Chiles, Findlay; great grandson Hunter Dooley of Calif.; one brother, George Chiles, St. Marys; special nephew Mark (Susan) Chiles, Maplewood; son-in-law Jack Steigerwold of Calif.; special friend Olive Belle; and numerous nieces and nephews Young of Hamilton, Ohio.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, his bride Jocelyn in 2011, his daughters Letitia Steigerwold in March '09, Tonja in Feb. '09, grandson Erich Steigerwold, 8 sisters Mabel, Ethel, Opal, Margaret, Lilly, Nellie, Beverly, Vera and brothers Vernon (Pete), Leo, Alva, Norman and Nolan.
Floyd was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton.
Graveside services for burial of remains will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., at Willow Grove Cemetery, New Bremen, with Pastor Kevin Judd officiating. Floyd will be laid to rest beside his bride.
Memorials may be made to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton, or your local VFW.
Published in The Community Post on Aug. 1, 2019