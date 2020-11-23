1/1
Frederick J Schmieder
1923 - 2020
Frederick J. Schmieder, age 97 died November 14, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born to Fred B. and Rose (Brinkman) Schmieder on May 17, 1923 in Minster, Ohio as the second of 2 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen and wife Juanita (Wetzel) Schmieder. He is survived by his daughters Emily (Robert) Copeland, Jane Aster, Gwen (Trent) Davis, and son Eric (Pamela) Schmieder, as well as grandchildren Angelica Star, Dr. Matthew (Leslie) Schmieder, John Schmieder, Erica Blinn, Renee Copeland, Casey (Jeremiah) Blinn-Smith, Austin (Christina) Keith and great-grandchildren Everett, Elise and Harrison Schmieder.

Fred was born in Minster OH where he met and married his wife, Bonnie (Wetzel) Schmieder. They were married for 69 years and had four children. Fred served as a lieutenant JG in the US Navy during World War II. Following the war, he attended Miami University and The Ohio State University where he earned a PhD in Education. He taught English and Drama at the University School, a laboratory school located in what is now Ramseyer Hall on the campus of Ohio State until the school closed in 1965. He continued at Ohio State University as the Director of Admissions for Graduate Studies in Education until he retired with emeritus status in the mid-1980's after 39 years in education.

Fred will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, his quick wit and wry observations. He relished time at home with his family and was loved as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Over the years, Fred celebrated the life events of those close to him by writing hundreds of personal poems for their birthdays and anniversaries. Through these, he expressed his love and fondness for his family and friends.

He was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church since the 1950s. He enjoyed word play and etymology, reading the newspaper from cover to cover, listening to classical music, Jeopardy and solving the daily crossword, which he did on his very last day. He savored life's simple pleasures and sought to leave a small footprint. His favorite quote was: "You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need." –Vernon Howard. Fred's list was short- a hot cup of coffee, the daily paper, and a martini. Cheers, Fred!

Published in Minster Community Post from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22, 2020.
