George W. Brown age 92, of Minster, died on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at his home. He was born February 22, 1927 in Wapakoneta to the late Philbert & Ruth (Stoll) Brown. On July 2, 1949 he married Mary F. Wetzel in St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Minster. He is also survived by children: Sarah & Jack Franzwa, St. Paul, MN, Glenn & Judi Brown, Dublin, Tom & Cindy Brown, Minster, Sandy Dunlap, Westcliff, CO, Tony & Mary Jo Brown, Cincinnati, Jay & Therese Brown, Minster, Roy & Elaine Brown, Minster, Carl & Amber Brown, Minster and Fr. Ned Brown, Ft. Recovery, 28 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary E. Brown, Minster. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim Brown & Charlie & Winnie Brown, grandchild Abram and grandson-in-law Cory Michael. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a graduate of Minster High School and a veteran of the US Army during WWII. George was a good husband, father and Catholic, never missing mass on Sunday or holy days. He loved his wife Mary and his 9 children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. George was a "do it yourselfer." When not fixing something around the house, he often helped his kids with moves, small wiring projects, plumbing & carpentry, he could do it all. A pattern maker for the Minster Machine Co. for 43 years, he also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. Among his numerous projects were the "Gambling Wheel" used at the Oktoberfest and the many Schoenstatts venerating the Blessed Mother that he made for family and friends. He also turned a passion for photography in to a small business as wedding photographer an industrial photography for Minster Machine Co. George had a unique sense of humor, a dry wit and always ready with a timely quip or limerick. He loved his cigars, coffee and most of all his quiet time. The best times were found with friends and family on a patio or porch on a warm summer's eve. The anecdotes flowed freely and rapidly leaving his audience chuckling for days. He truly was "The envy of his peers."

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with his son Fr. Ned Brown and nephew Fr. Barry Stechshulte con-celebrants. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, with full military honors. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Blessed from Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church and Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com. Published in The Community Post on July 5, 2019