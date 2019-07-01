Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
George Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Minster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Brown


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Brown Obituary
George W. Brown age 92, of Minster, died on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at his home.  He was born February 22, 1927 in Wapakoneta to the late Philbert & Ruth (Stoll) Brown.  On July 2, 1949 he married Mary F. Wetzel in St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Minster.  He is also survived by children: Sarah & Jack Franzwa, St. Paul, MN, Glenn & Judi Brown, Dublin, Tom & Cindy Brown, Minster, Sandy Dunlap, Westcliff, CO, Tony & Mary Jo Brown, Cincinnati, Jay & Therese Brown, Minster, Roy & Elaine Brown, Minster, Carl & Amber Brown, Minster and Fr. Ned Brown, Ft. Recovery, 28 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary E. Brown, Minster.  He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim Brown & Charlie & Winnie Brown, grandchild Abram and grandson-in-law Cory Michael. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a graduate of Minster High School and a veteran of the US Army during WWII. George was a good husband, father and Catholic, never missing mass on Sunday or holy days.  He loved his wife Mary and his 9 children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. George was a "do it yourselfer."  When not fixing something around the house, he often helped his kids with moves, small wiring projects, plumbing & carpentry, he could do it all.  A pattern maker for the Minster Machine Co. for 43 years, he also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. Among his numerous projects were the "Gambling Wheel" used at the Oktoberfest and the many Schoenstatts venerating the Blessed Mother that he made for family and friends.  He also turned a passion for photography in to a small business as wedding photographer an industrial photography for Minster Machine Co.  George had a unique sense of humor, a dry wit and always ready with a timely quip or limerick.  He loved his cigars, coffee and most of all his quiet time.  The best times were found with friends and family on a patio or porch on a warm summer's eve.   The anecdotes flowed freely and rapidly leaving his audience chuckling for days.  He truly was "The envy of his peers."
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with his son Fr. Ned Brown and nephew Fr. Barry Stechshulte con-celebrants. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, with full military honors. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Blessed from Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church and Grand Lake Hospice. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
Download Now