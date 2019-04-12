Helen Catherine (Kohout) Kempker, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Helen was born February 7, 1924, in Bristol, Wisconsin to Charles and Anna (Dedic) Kohout. In 1946, she married Robert Widen, who died in 1948. In 1958, she married Clifford J. Kempker of Minster, who died in 1985. She is survived by daughters Katherine A. Eaton, Fairborn; Theresa A. Kempker (Neil Kirby), New Albany, OH; and Anne Wisemandle (Scott), Dayton, and grandchildren Holly Eaton (Scott Brooks) and Imriska Kempker. She has a special adoptive family in Brenda and Mark Fenton.

Her parents, five siblings, and son-in-law Wayne Eaton preceded her in death.

Helen had worked at the Great Lakes Naval Base and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. She assisted her husband Clifford in his accounting business. She taught religion class and was a Mass lector for many years. She was proud of her Czech heritage.

The funeral Mass will be offered at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairborn, on May 3. As her body is being donated to the Wright State Medical School, there will be no burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton or to Hospice of Miami Valley. Published in The Community Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary