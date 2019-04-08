Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
Jackson Hogenkamp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Minster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackson Hogenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackson Dane Hogenkamp


2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jackson Dane Hogenkamp Obituary
Jackson Dane Hogenkamp, 16 year old son of Scott & Shelly (Sandor) Hogenkamp of Minster, Ohio, died peacefully Friday afternoon at Dayton Children's Medical Center. Jackson was born December 27, 2002 in St. Marys, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, brothers: Garrett & Rachel Hogenkamp, Indianapolis, Carter Hogenkamp and sister Alayna Hogenkamp both at home. He is also survived by his grandparents B. Jay & Lois (Thobe) Hogenkamp, Carthagena, aunts & uncles: David & Linda Sandor, Canton, Kathy Pochubay, Canton, Jeff & Cheri Sandor, Canton, Jim & Cheryl Sandor, Norton, Ohio, Brian & Cheryl Hogenkamp, Coldwater, Chad Hogenkamp, Okeechobee, FL, Lori Hogenkamp, Cincinnati, Lynn & Dan Kunk, Coldwater and many cousins and friends. Jackson was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He loved his experiences at Catholic Youth Summer Camp where he cultivated and grew in his faith. He was a sophomore at Minster High School where he was active in many sports. Jackson's genuine smile and relentless spirit inspired all those who knew him and followed his journey. He will live on in our hearts forever. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Friends may call from 2 to 8 pm Monday April 8 and 9 to 9:45 am on Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. In lieu of gifts the family requests that you please make donations to Dayton Children's Hospital Child Life Services and Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com
Published in The Community Post on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
Download Now