Jackson Dane Hogenkamp, 16 year old son of Scott & Shelly (Sandor) Hogenkamp of Minster, Ohio, died peacefully Friday afternoon at Dayton Children's Medical Center. Jackson was born December 27, 2002 in St. Marys, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, brothers: Garrett & Rachel Hogenkamp, Indianapolis, Carter Hogenkamp and sister Alayna Hogenkamp both at home. He is also survived by his grandparents B. Jay & Lois (Thobe) Hogenkamp, Carthagena, aunts & uncles: David & Linda Sandor, Canton, Kathy Pochubay, Canton, Jeff & Cheri Sandor, Canton, Jim & Cheryl Sandor, Norton, Ohio, Brian & Cheryl Hogenkamp, Coldwater, Chad Hogenkamp, Okeechobee, FL, Lori Hogenkamp, Cincinnati, Lynn & Dan Kunk, Coldwater and many cousins and friends. Jackson was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He loved his experiences at Catholic Youth Summer Camp where he cultivated and grew in his faith. He was a sophomore at Minster High School where he was active in many sports. Jackson's genuine smile and relentless spirit inspired all those who knew him and followed his journey. He will live on in our hearts forever. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Friends may call from 2 to 8 pm Monday April 8 and 9 to 9:45 am on Tuesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. In lieu of gifts the family requests that you please make donations to Dayton Children's Hospital Child Life Services and Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com Published in The Community Post on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary