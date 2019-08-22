|
|
James H. Boeckman, 78, of Dayton, OH formerly of Minster, died at 2:20 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Home, Kettering. He was born April 15, 1941 in Minster to the late Richard & Alvira (Moeller) Boeckman.
He is survived by brothers & sisters: Barbar & Jack Wilson, Troy, Paul & Phyllis Boeckman, Centerville, Mark & Florence Boeckman, Buford, GA, Ann Bergman, Minster, Cathy & Wayne Mullenix, Piqua and Joseph & Jane Boeckman, Columbus and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Irene & a brother-in-law Ray Bergman. James was a member of St. Henry Catholic Chruch, Dayton and former member of St. Augustine Church, Minster and a member of the Minster K of C. He was a graduate of Minster High School, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and a Master's degree from The Ohio State University. He taught high school for several years and then was the owner/operator of "Book World" in Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday August 23 and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Radio Maria. Condolences can be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Aug. 29, 2019