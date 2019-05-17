Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
Joan Vondenhuevel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Vondenhuevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan (Barhorst) Vondenhuevel


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan (Barhorst) Vondenhuevel Obituary
Joan Vondenhuevel of Minster, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born Oct. 16, 1934 in Fort Loramie to the late Albert H. & Anna (Barlage) Barhorst. She married Vernon L. Vondenhuevel on November 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2005. She is survived by sons Ronald & Cindy Vondenhuevel, Minster and Michael Vondenhuevel, Minster, granddaughter and significant other Katlyn Vondenhuevel & Lee Mueller, sisters & brothers: Alma Mangen, New Bremen, Norma Koverman, St. Marys, Carl & Eileen Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Ernest Barhorst, Fort Loramie, in-laws Betty Lou & Bob Hague, Wapakoneta, Eileen & Larry Byrley, Celina, George Vondenhuevel, New Bremen. She was preceded in death by brothers & sisters: Albert & Marty Barhorst and Harold Barhorst, in-laws Orville Mangen, LeRoy Koverman, Joann Barhorst, Walter & Joanne Vondenhuevel, Sue Vondenhuevel & Lester & Evelyn Vondenhuevel. Joan was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She was best known for working at the K of C Hall and helping with the Minster Life Squad and K of C bingos. She had worked at the Minster Canning Factory & Post Printing as well as the Minster Tasty Treat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 8 PM on Monday and from 9 to 9:30 AM on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Minster Area Life Squad and the Minster Fire Department. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
Download Now