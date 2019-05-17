Joan Vondenhuevel of Minster, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born Oct. 16, 1934 in Fort Loramie to the late Albert H. & Anna (Barlage) Barhorst. She married Vernon L. Vondenhuevel on November 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2005. She is survived by sons Ronald & Cindy Vondenhuevel, Minster and Michael Vondenhuevel, Minster, granddaughter and significant other Katlyn Vondenhuevel & Lee Mueller, sisters & brothers: Alma Mangen, New Bremen, Norma Koverman, St. Marys, Carl & Eileen Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Ernest Barhorst, Fort Loramie, in-laws Betty Lou & Bob Hague, Wapakoneta, Eileen & Larry Byrley, Celina, George Vondenhuevel, New Bremen. She was preceded in death by brothers & sisters: Albert & Marty Barhorst and Harold Barhorst, in-laws Orville Mangen, LeRoy Koverman, Joann Barhorst, Walter & Joanne Vondenhuevel, Sue Vondenhuevel & Lester & Evelyn Vondenhuevel. Joan was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She was best known for working at the K of C Hall and helping with the Minster Life Squad and K of C bingos. She had worked at the Minster Canning Factory & Post Printing as well as the Minster Tasty Treat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 8 PM on Monday and from 9 to 9:30 AM on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Minster Area Life Squad and the Minster Fire Department.