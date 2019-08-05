|
Joann A. (Bruns) Luebke, Age 83 of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio. She was born November 12, 1935, in Osgood, Ohio, to the late Fred and Agnes (Heitkamp) Bruns. On November 9, 1957, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Joann married Gregory J. Luebke who preceded her in death on December 30, 1996. She is survived by a special companion friend, Frank Hoehne of Fort Loramie; three of four sons, Donald & Theresa Luebke, Fred Luebke (dec.), Kenneth & Sharon Luebke and Dale & Nancy Luebke, all of Fort Loramie; nine of ten grandchildren: Tony & Jenna Luebke, Mark & Lauren Luebke, Jayna & Corey Vossler, Sarah & Craig Magoto, Kevin & Ashley Luebke, Heather & Nathan Luthman, Amanda Luebke, Austin Luebke (dec.), Tara & Troy Kauffman and Kaitlyn Luebke along with 15 great-grandchildren (one dec.); two siblings, Irene & Art Lochtefeld of Yorkshire and Marie Moorman of Coldwater; sisters & brothers-in-law: Mary Bruns of St. Henry, Irene & Tom Woehrmyer of Minster and Jeanette & Lee Moeder of Maria Stein as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings: Sylvina & Linus Poeppelman, Alma & Ralph Grilliot, Emerita & Ed Boerger, Web & Kelly Bruns and Lawrence Bruns as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: Tom Moorman, Luetta & Lawrence Schemmel, Marie & Leo Wente, Lawrence & Rosalie Luebke and Al & Mary Ann Luebke.
Joann was a 1953 graduate of Minster High School. She retired in 1998 from Crown Equipment in New Bremen where she was employed 10 years and had also been a dedicated homemaker. Joann was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the former St. Patrick Catholic Church. Joann belonged to the Minster Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and the Auglaize area Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer for Holy Angels soup kitchen, Heritage Manor activities center, blood drives and election polls. Joann enjoyed playing cards, following her grandchildren's sports events, league bowling and traveling with her lady friends. Years ago she loved polka and ballroom dancing with her late husband Gregg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Dan Schmitmeyer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, Fire Department or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Aug. 8, 2019