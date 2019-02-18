John Anthony Eilerman, Age 94 of Loy Road, Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away of natural causes late Thursday afternoon, February 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 15, 1924, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Sommer) Eilerman. On August 30, 1958, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, John married Marie J. (Schemmel) Eilerman who survives. Also surviving are fourteen children: Dolores & Mike Droesch of Tipp City, Elizabeth Larger of Fort Loramie, Ruth & Frank Dapore of Versailles, Louise & Walter Bulcher of Houston, Margaret & Jeff Kaiser of Minster, Caroline & John Ranly of Fort Loramie, Jane & Dean Brunswick of Osgood, Vickie Eilerman, Matt & Sharon Eilerman, John & Susan Eilerman, Andrew & Stephanie Eilerman, all of Fort Loramie, Rebecca & Scott Dwenger of Minster, JoAndrea & Dave Crawford of Batavia and Jorgi & Tony Hoying of Anna along with 40 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Vernon & Vera Eilerman of Minster and Tony & Evelyn Eilerman of Fort Loramie as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: John & Barbara Schemmel of Minster, Lynda Mullins of Alexandrea, VA and Rosemary Schemmel of El Paso, TX. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph John; one great-grandchild; eight siblings: Adolph & Verona Eilerman, Louetta & Ray Pleiman, Teckla & Urban Bergman, Verona & Ben Schemmel, Albert & Marie Eilerman, Paul & Victoria Eilerman, Mary & Lawrence Kuether, Bertha & Harold Wenning and brothers-in-law: Ben Schemmel, Carl Schemmel and George Mullins.



John attended Uno (Turtle Creek Township), St. Patrick and Fort Loramie High School and was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He retired from carpentry before working ten years as a security guard at the Minster Machine Company and had also been engaged in farming all of his working life. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Knights of St. John and the Fort Loramie American Legion / 50 Year. John was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed attending their sporting events and playing with the grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He followed Reds baseball and had also been a frequent blood donor.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Monday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.