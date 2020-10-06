Jon Hogenkamp age 82 of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Pueblo, CO died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born May 20, 1938 in Minster, to the late Nicholas P. & Rosella (Vallo) Hogenkamp and they both preceded him in death along with stepfather Paul Mehmert. He is survived by daughters: Allyson Santos & Natasha Wright both of Colorado, 3 grandchildren, and siblings: Nicholas A. & Thelma Hogenkamp, Minster, Dale & Linda Hogenkamp, Centerville, Karen Herchen, Leesburg, FL, B. Jay & Lois Hogenkamp Cathagena, Ann & Dan Jacobs, Delaware.

Jon graduated from Minster High School in 1956, graduate of University of Dayton and Ohio State Medical School. He served his residency at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He joined the US Air Force in Fort Hood, TX. Once he completed his time in the Air Force he worked as an OB/GYN in Pueblo, Colorado for many years. A private service will be held.

