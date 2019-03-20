Jude Eiting Schmieder, 73, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home in Arvada. She was born May 11, 1945, in Ohio. She was the fourth daughter of Carl and Genevieve Eiting, residents and business leaders in Minster, Ohio. Raised in Ohio, she married her high school sweetheart Luke in their small town of Minster. After several years of living in Ohio, Luke and Jude's adventurous spirit encouraged them to "Go West" to the frontier state of Colorado. There they camped, ranched, hunted, and thoroughly embraced the outdoor lifestyle with their four children. Jude supported and encouraged Luke in starting and building Mesa Laboratories from a garage business to a company with over 300 employees. Jude was an avid watercolor artist who created beautiful landscapes. She also served as president of the Arvada Fine Arts Guild, and loved connecting with other artists. Many admired Jude as having an engaging sense of humor, a positive 'can do' attitude, and a humility about her artistic talents. Well loved by her children, her nieces and nephews, and her friends, she had an engaging personality and was a delight to be around. She was a member of St Joan of Arc Church in Arvada. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Janice Eiting Brinkman. Jude is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Luke Schmieder, of Arvada; and her children, Jeffrey, Pam, John, Lori, and their spouses, and 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3-5pm at Mount Olivet Sunday March 24. A funeral Mass will be held Monday March 25 at St Joan of Arc, Arvada, at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis-St. Joseph Catholic Worker House in Cincinnati Ohio, where Jude's Brother in Law, Father Mark Schmieder, provided a ministry for many years. Published in The Community Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary