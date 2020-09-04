Kathleen Ann (Mader) (Monnin) Bertke of Minster, was born December 14, 1932 died peacefully September 3, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Minster OH. Kathleen was preceded in death by her first husband Merle J Monnin, and her parents John and Elenore (King) Mader.
She is survived by her husband of 53 yrs. Norman L. Bertke. Children: Karen (David) Junkin of Bellbrook OH, Judith Leese of Minster OH, Kevin Monnin of Cody WY, Allan Bertke of Minster OH, Deborah (Shawn) Sharp of Minster OH and Michael (Lisa) Bertke of Troy OH, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, sister Rosemary Fleck, Celina, sister-in-law Viola & Dr. Robert Albers, Coldwater, Mark & Joan Wenning, St. Henry.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law Paul Fleck and sister-in-law Velma Wenning.
Kathleen was an avid bowler and helped establish the Wednesday Night Ladies League. She retired from Dannon Yogurt in 1997, was a charter member of the Minster Area Life Squad. She was a member of Minster FOE Auxiliary and coached little girls and loved rooting on the Minster Wildcats in any and all sports.
Kathy will be greatly missed by family and friends. Her laughter could light up a room.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Social distancing will be in observance, due to the COVID 19 virus. The Mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 7, and from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, September 8. In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Minster Athletic department. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.