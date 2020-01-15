Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MORELAND FUNERAL HOME
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH
Kenneth W. Schmiesing, 69, passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He grew up in the small farming town of Minster, Ohio where he developed a variety of interests, including, woodworking, playing dominos, researching geneology and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Hilda Schmiesing and 2 brothers-in-law. Survived by brother Jerome Schmiesing, sisters Jeanette Turner, Ruth (Ed) Zimmer and Carol Glascock and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio and 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 61 S. Hanover St. Minster, Ohio where service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Jan. 16, 2020
