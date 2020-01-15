|
Kenneth W. Schmiesing, 69, passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He grew up in the small farming town of Minster, Ohio where he developed a variety of interests, including, woodworking, playing dominos, researching geneology and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Hilda Schmiesing and 2 brothers-in-law. Survived by brother Jerome Schmiesing, sisters Jeanette Turner, Ruth (Ed) Zimmer and Carol Glascock and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio and 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 61 S. Hanover St. Minster, Ohio where service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Jan. 16, 2020