Leo O'Reilly age 91, of Minster, Ohio, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home in Minster. He was born on April 25, 1928 in McCartyville, Ohio to the late James & Angela (Behr) O'Reilly. On June 25, 1949, he married Norma Prenger who preceded him in death on February 28, 2019. He is survived by children and in-laws: Cathy Hoying, Angela Niemeyer, Connie Restivo, Kevin & Kerri O'Reilly and Joan & Nick Grieshop; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; in-laws: Carol Prenger, Lorena & Norman Bohman, Al & Mary Prenger, Ken & Diane Prenger, Tom & Donna Prenger, Norma Jean Prenger, Ralph May. He is preceded in death by son Thomas O'Reilly; a daughter Mary O'Reilly; sons-in-law, John Hoying & Vincent Restivo and 12 siblings. He was the last surviving sibling of the James & Angela O'Reilly family. Leo was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Minster Eagles, Minster Athletic Boosters and he & Norma were grand marshals of the 2000 Minster Oktoberfest Parade. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Augustine Church with Rev. David Hoying celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 5 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday from 9 AM to 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Minster Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Aug. 1, 2019