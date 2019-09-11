|
Leonard Luttmer, age 96 of Yorkshire, Ohio passed away at Briarwood Village, Coldwater on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born February 24, 1923 in St. Rose to the late Bernard & Clara (Holdheide) Luttmer. He married Dolores T. Guggenbiller on May 6, 1950 in St. Wendelin, OH and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2010. He is survived by children: Robert & Arlene Luttmer, Versailles, Barbara & Randy Gaerke, Coldwater, Richard & Patricia Luttmer, Ft. Loramie, Kathleen & Greg Bruns, Russia, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister, Erma Brunswick, Maria Stein, sister-in-law Pauline Luttmer, St. Henry. He was preceded in death by son Kenny, brothers & sisters: Bill & Norma Luttmer, Sadie & Lawrence Poeppelman, Norma & Werner Stammen, Ben & Marie Luttmer, Alfred Luttmer and brother-in-law Bob Brunswick. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, and on Yorkshire Town Council for 50 years and 35 of those years as Mayor. Leonard was a veteran of the US Army during WWII and a member of Osgood American Legion. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood with Rev. David Howard Celebrant. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 5 PM on Sunday, Sept. 15 and from 9 to 10 AM on Monday. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com
Published in The Community Post on Sept. 19, 2019