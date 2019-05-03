Linus "Lindy" J. Hoying,



Age 92, of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes due to complications from Alzheimer's disease early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio. He was born July 8, 1926, in St. Patrick, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna (Schmitmeyer) Hoying. On April 22, 1950, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Lindy married Mary A. (Poeppelman) Hoying who survives. Also surviving are four of five children and their spouses: Michael (dec.) & Marlene Hoying of Fort Loramie, Kathy & Randy Schafer of Fort Loramie, Gerald "Jerry" & Carol Hoying of Fort Loramie, Charles "Chuck" & Martha Hoying of Kettering, and William "Bill" & Sue Hoying of Fort Loramie; fifteen of sixteen grandchildren and their spouses: Ryan & Audrey Hoying, Michelle & Dale Boolton, Kelly & Mark Rindler, Kara & Jeremy Morris, Kristen & Adam Miller, Dana & Bryan Meyer, Jace & Shelly Hoying, Alex & Ashley Hoying, Eric & Elisa Hoying, Craig Hoying, Sarah Hoying, Jared & Tiffany Hoying, Justin & Lauren Hoying, Julie Hoying & fiance Joel Hilgefort, Janell Hoying & fiance Cole Meyer and Christopher Hoying (dec.) along with twenty-four great-grandchildren; two of ten siblings, Eugene Hoying of Chicago, IL, Patrick & Patricia Hoying of Minster and sisters & brothers-in-law: Nancy Hoying of Chicago, IL, Verona Poeppelman of New Bremen, Hilda Francis of Russia, Kathleen "Katie" Mestemaker of Coldwater as well as many nieces & nephews.



He was preceded in death by eight siblings and their spouses: Regina & Clem Aselage, Anna Marie & Gregor Eilerman, Louise & Alfred Boerger, Edward & Annabelle Hoying, Bernadette & Paul Gaier, Henry Jr. "Hank" Hoying, Jerry & Mary Hoying, and Anthony & Mary Hoying as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: Norbert & Pauline Poeppelman, Herbert & Dorothy Poeppelman, Victoria & Paul Eilerman, Elmer Poeppelman, Edward & Jean Poeppelman, Delbert "Doc" Francis and Jack Mestemaker.



Lindy was a 1944 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. Following graduation he served in the United States Army, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, Lindy was engaged in farming and construction work. Later he worked at the Minster Lumber Company for 15 years. He was then employed by the Minster Farmer's Coop as the Osgood Branch manager for 12 years.



A devout Catholic, Lindy was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, where he served as Parish Council President, was a member of the Finance Board and Cemetery Commission, and served as a Eucharistic Distributor, Lector, and member of the Choir. Following the closure of St. Patrick's, Lindy became a member of St. Michael's Parish. He was also a member of the McCartyville Knights of Columbus, Fort Loramie American Legion, Minster Eagles, Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters and the Fort Loramie Gym Committee. He also served on the Fort Loramie Library Board and the Board of St. Peter's Neurological Center.

Lindy was a great athlete. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball and basketball. In his later years he enjoyed golf, bowling and watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. Lindy also enjoyed reading biking, carpentry projects and travel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fort Loramie American Legion. Friends may call Monday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Fire Department - Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship Fund or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com. Published in The Community Post on May 9, 2019