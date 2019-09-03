|
Lois A. Severn, age 87, of Minster passed away at 11:19 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born January 23, 1932 in Minster Ohio to the late Herman & Marie (Thieman) Streacker. She married Robert D. Severn on September 8, 1956 and he survives in Minster. She also survived by children: Jean & Gary Terenzi, Oxford, MI, Thomas & Sherry Severn, Port Charlotte, FL, David Severn, Cape Canaveral, FL, grandson Mark & Elizabeth Creech, Venice, FL, granddaughter, Amy Creech, Oak Park, MI, sisters-in-law Betty Weddle, Marge Clouse and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by in-laws Coralie & Robert Wilson, Marcia Darras. Lois was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, Knights of St. John Auxiliary and the St. Augustine Mission Commission. She attended Minster Public Schools, St. Rita's School of Nursing, Lima and Edgecliff College (Xavier University) Cincinnati, Ohio. Mrs. Severn was a registered nurse of 55 plus years and retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital after many years of faithful nursing service to all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday September, 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa and Rev. Donald Thieman con-celebrants. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 6 and from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Lois's name. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Sept. 12, 2019