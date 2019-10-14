|
Lonnie R. Richey, 55, of Celina, OH died unexpectedly Thursday October 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was born February 1, 1964 in St. Marys, OH to Herbert and Sandra (Oldiges) Richey.
He is survived by: son Dylan Richey of Columbus, OH, daughter Olivia Richey of Celina, OH, son Lex Richey of Celina, OH, father Herbert Richey of St. Marys, OH, mother Sandra Metzger of Celina, OH, sister Lorraine (Shawn) Moeller of Coldwater, OH, a nephew Timmothy and a niece Katelyn, and former wife Paula (Monnin) Strong of Deltona, FL.
He was a graduate of Minster High School (Class of 1982). Following graduation, he served his country with a tour of duty in the United States Army.
Prior to becoming disabled due to failing health, Lonnie worked at Progress Tool & Stamping in Minster, OH. He was an accomplished tool maker and machinist.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, fishing and more fishing. He also enjoyed making jigs, collecting antique fishing lures and supporting the Cleveland Browns.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiating.
Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Community Post on Oct. 17, 2019