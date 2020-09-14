1/1
Marcellus "Bud" Hoying
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcellus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcellus "Bud" Hoying, age 87, of McCartyville passed away at 5:50 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital after being in Hospice for several months.
He was born December 15, 1932 in McCartyville, Ohio to the late Charles & Agnes (Heckman) Hoying. He married Barbara M Thieman on November 22, 1956 in St. Henry and she preceded him in death on October 5, 2019.
He survived by children: Karen & Mike Stewart, Anna, Joyce & Thomas Frantz, Sidney, Gary & Sandy Hoying, McCartyville, Brenda & Scott Wuebker, McCartyville, Lynne & Kevin Dapore, Russia grandchildren: Krista & Zack Clark, Sean Stewart, Kyle Stewart, Brandon & Jessica, Hoying, Craig & Nicole Hoying, Maria & Alex Berning, Jessica & Andy Egbert, Keith Hoying, Lea Hoying, Devan Wuebker, Colin Wuebker, Dane Wuebker, Luke & Hannah Dapore, Jack Dapore, Emma Dapore, 13 great grandchildren, brother & twin sister: Marcella "Sally" Thieman, Minster, Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S., Carthagena, in-laws: Rogene & Paul Evers, St. Marys, Ted & Marilyn Thieman, Florida, Dan & Linda Thieman, St. Henry, Martha Thieman, Burkettsville.
He was preceded in death by brothers & sisters Elmer & Bernadette Hoying, Br. Norbert Hoying, C.PP.S, Virgil & Irene Hoying, Cletus & Mary Ruth Hoying in-laws Earl Thieman, JoAnn & John Dresher and Cletus Thieman and infant John Marcellus Hoying. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, veteran of the US Army, volunteered many hours with renovation and remodels of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed golfing, mowing lawn and painting blessed Virgin Statues and staining doors.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church McCartyville with Rev. Steven Mondeik celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 and at SACRED HEART CHURCH from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16. Due to COVID 19 the family will be observing social distancing and other protocols. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice and Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Minster Community Post from Sep. 14 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogenkamp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
we are so sorry to hear of the loss to your family The Larry Bell Family
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Clark
September 11, 2020
Bud and Barb were very respectable and long time friends, we will miss them much. We are sure he was well prepared for his finally journey. Willard & Eunice Dahlinghaus.
Willard Eunice Dahlinghaus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved