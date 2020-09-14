Marcellus "Bud" Hoying, age 87, of McCartyville passed away at 5:50 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital after being in Hospice for several months.
He was born December 15, 1932 in McCartyville, Ohio to the late Charles & Agnes (Heckman) Hoying. He married Barbara M Thieman on November 22, 1956 in St. Henry and she preceded him in death on October 5, 2019.
He survived by children: Karen & Mike Stewart, Anna, Joyce & Thomas Frantz, Sidney, Gary & Sandy Hoying, McCartyville, Brenda & Scott Wuebker, McCartyville, Lynne & Kevin Dapore, Russia grandchildren: Krista & Zack Clark, Sean Stewart, Kyle Stewart, Brandon & Jessica, Hoying, Craig & Nicole Hoying, Maria & Alex Berning, Jessica & Andy Egbert, Keith Hoying, Lea Hoying, Devan Wuebker, Colin Wuebker, Dane Wuebker, Luke & Hannah Dapore, Jack Dapore, Emma Dapore, 13 great grandchildren, brother & twin sister: Marcella "Sally" Thieman, Minster, Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S., Carthagena, in-laws: Rogene & Paul Evers, St. Marys, Ted & Marilyn Thieman, Florida, Dan & Linda Thieman, St. Henry, Martha Thieman, Burkettsville.
He was preceded in death by brothers & sisters Elmer & Bernadette Hoying, Br. Norbert Hoying, C.PP.S, Virgil & Irene Hoying, Cletus & Mary Ruth Hoying in-laws Earl Thieman, JoAnn & John Dresher and Cletus Thieman and infant John Marcellus Hoying. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, veteran of the US Army, volunteered many hours with renovation and remodels of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed golfing, mowing lawn and painting blessed Virgin Statues and staining doors.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church McCartyville with Rev. Steven Mondeik celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15 and at SACRED HEART CHURCH from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16. Due to COVID 19 the family will be observing social distancing and other protocols. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice and Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.