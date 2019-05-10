Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 433-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Ritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta A. (Arkenberg) Ritz


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marietta A. (Arkenberg) Ritz Obituary
Marietta A. Ritz passed away May 5, 2019 in Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Born July 4, 1926 in Fort Loramie, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ferdinand and Frances (Echemann) Arkenberg. Marietta was predeceased by her husband, Larry Ritz, a son Douglas Ritz, and a brother Virgil (Norma)Arkenberg.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Debra) Ritz, Gary (Margaret) Ritz, Thomas Ritz, and Michael (Jacalyn) Ritz; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings Benjamin (Therasa) Arkenberg and Beatrice (Arkenberg) Seaman; several nieces and nephews.

Marietta was an active member of both All Saints and St. John's Churches. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting the Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, NY and traveling back to her hometown in Ohio.

Relatives and friends may call Monday, May 13th from 4-8 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14th at 10AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Community Post on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now