Marietta A. Ritz passed away May 5, 2019 in Eastern Niagara Hospital.



Born July 4, 1926 in Fort Loramie, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ferdinand and Frances (Echemann) Arkenberg. Marietta was predeceased by her husband, Larry Ritz, a son Douglas Ritz, and a brother Virgil (Norma)Arkenberg.



She is survived by her sons Robert (Debra) Ritz, Gary (Margaret) Ritz, Thomas Ritz, and Michael (Jacalyn) Ritz; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings Benjamin (Therasa) Arkenberg and Beatrice (Arkenberg) Seaman; several nieces and nephews.



Marietta was an active member of both All Saints and St. John's Churches. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting the Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, NY and traveling back to her hometown in Ohio.



Relatives and friends may call Monday, May 13th from 4-8 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14th at 10AM in St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Published in The Community Post on May 16, 2019