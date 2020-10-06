Mary Agnes (Poeppelman) Hoying, 92, of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. She was born April 21, 1928, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late William & Emma (Winner) Poeppelman. Following Emma's early passing, the role of homemaker was willingly carried out by the late Clara Rethman. On April 22, 1950, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Mary was married to Linus "Lindy" Hoying who preceded her in death on May 2, 2019. Surviving are four of five children (& spouses): Michael (dec.) & Marlene Hoying of Fort Loramie, Kathy & Randy Schafer of Fort Loramie, Gerald "Jerry" & Carol Hoying of Fort Loramie, Charles "Chuck" & Martha Hoying of Kettering and William "Bill" & Sue Hoying of Fort Loramie; fifteen of sixteen grandchildren (& spouses): Ryan & Audrey Hoying, Michelle & Dale Boolton, Kelly & Mark Rindler, Kara & Jeremy Morris, Kristin & Adam Miller, Dana & Bryan Meyer, Jace & Shelly Hoying, Alex & Ashley Hoying, Christopher Hoying (dec.), Eric & Elisa Hoying, Craig Hoying, Sarah Hoying, Jared & Tiffany Hoying, Justin & Lauren Hoying, Julie & Joel Hilgefort, Janell Hoying & fiancé Cole Meyer along with 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hilda Francis of Russia and Kathleen "Katie" Mestemaker of Coldwater as well as sisters & brothers-in-law: Verona Poeppelman of New Bremen, Nancy Hoying of Chicago, IL and Eugene Hoying of Sun City, FL along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings (& spouses): Norbert & Pauline Poeppelman, Herbert & Dorothy Poeppelman, Victoria & Paul Eilerman, Elmer Poeppelman and Edward & Jean Poeppelman as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: Delbert "Doc" Francis, Jack Mestemaker, Regina & Clem Aselage, Anna Marie & Gregor Eilerman, Louise & Alfred Boerger, Edward & Annabelle Hoying, Bernadette & Paul Gaier, Henry Jr. "Hank" Hoying, Jerry & Mary Hoying, Anthony & Mary Hoying, and Patrick & Patricia Hoying.
A 1946 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, Mary continued studies to become a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton. She retired in 1994 from Wilson Health Hospital where she had been employed 45 years as registered nurse. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality, St. Michael C.L.C., the Minster Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club. Before moving to town, Mary & Lindy raised their family on the farm in St. Patrick and were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she served on the parish council and had been a lay communion distributor.
Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, crocheting and card clubs. Dedicated to her family, she especially enjoyed family visits, following her grandchildren's school activities and keeping everyone fortified with their favorite cookies and ice cream.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be recommended at all funeral rites. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org.
Memorials may be made to the Michael Hoying / Fort Loramie Fire Department Scholarship Fund, Wilson Health Foundation or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.