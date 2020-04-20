|
|
Mary "Kay" Dippold, age 78 of St. Henry, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. She was born October 17, 1941 in St. Henry, to the late Harry & Margaret (Severt) Romer. On June 22, 1963 in St. Henry she married Gerald (Jerry) Dippold, and he survives in Coldwater. Kay is also survived by children, Chris & Jane Dippold of Coldwater, Linda & Ken Goettemoeller, Amy & Kevin Leugers, all of St. Henry, and Tim & Carrie Dippold of Cincinnati, 10 grandchildren, Isaac, Seth, and Bryn Dippold, Michael & Megan Goettemoeller, Jared, and Adam Goettemoeller, Bryce, Katie, Claire, and Ty Dippold, and her first great grandchild is expected in October. She is also survived by a sister Ann Hoening of Coldwater, and in-laws, Janet Romer of Indiana, Louis Stahl, Jim & Betty Dippold, John & Diane Dippold, all of St. Henry, and Janice & Lonnie Brunswick of Michigan.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Verna & Louis (Jake) Buschor, Donnie & Eldon (Dink) Welch, Lowell (Bud) & Ann Romer, Harry Jr. (Lefty) Romer, Vivian Romer, Myra & John Delzeith, Julia Stahl, Joe Hoening, and Mary Dippold and her father and mother-in-law, Norbert & Viola (Overman) Dippold.
Kay was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry. She previously worked for Celina Insurance Group, she did in-home babysitting, which she loved, and later worked part time at Ft. Recovery Industries. Kay was a sweet-aholic, and enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially holding them as babies. Her greatest love was her husband of over 56 years. She and Jerry did most everything together and her world lovingly revolved around him. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WILL BE HELD on Friday April 24 in St. Henry with Fr. Bill O'Donnell Celebrant. Burial will follow the funeral services in St. Henry Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled with Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Apr. 23, 2020