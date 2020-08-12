1/1
Mary E. (Pohlman) Luthman
1956 - 2020
Mary "Grace" E. (Pohlman) Luthman, Age 64, Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at her residence following an intense six-month battle with cancer. She was born July 5, 1956, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Louis & Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On October 27, 1979, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Grace married Anthony "Tony" R. Luthman who survives. Also surviving are four children: Benjamin & Erin (Winner) Luthman of Huntsville, Sarah & Aaron Heilers of Anna, Patrick & Melissa (Gaerke) Luthman of McCartyville and Katelin & Luke Hemmelgarn of Fort Loramie; 14 grandchildren: Alice, Louis, Adam, Anthony, James and Esther Luthman, William, Elijah and Luke Heilers; Lilly, Vincent and Jackson Luthman, Carly and Harper Hemmelgarn; siblings: Norma & Irvin Osterloh of Arkdale, WI, Ruth & Thomas Knapke of Celina, Margie & David Bensman of New Bremen, James & Linda Pohlman of Frenchtown, Elaine (dec.) & Donald Heitkamp of Pagosa Springs, CO, Henry & Becky Pohlman of Versailles, Nick & Marilyn Pohlman of Russia, William & Teresa Pohlman of Versailles, Sharon & David Eyink of Montezuma, Ted & Diane Pohlman of Yorkshire and Sam & Betty Pohlman of Yorkshire; brother & sister-in-law's, Thomas & Regina Luthman of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A 1974 graduate of Versailles High School, Mrs. Luthman was employed at Anna Local Schools where she had been a teacher's aid and bus driver. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She had been a CCD Catechist for 22 years and active in the Altar Rosary Sodality. She was also a lifetime member of Anna FFA Alumni and Shelby County Farm Bureau. Grace was a dedicated wife and mother and her 14 grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She especially enjoyed cooking traditional Sunday brunches for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid blood donor, working towards a 10-gallon goal.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 to 7:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church gathering space. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church CCD Program or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.

Published in Minster Community Post from Aug. 12 to Sep. 11, 2020.
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Family
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed and Grace Thornhill
August 12, 2020
She was a fun person to work with! Always thought her voice was so distinct and that she sounded like Our Miss Brooks, if anyone remembers her. Did not know she was ill. Just mentioned her the other day about her professional demeanor on the telephone as our receptionist. Sad to here this news and my sympathy and prayers to all of the family!
Lois Poly
Coworker
