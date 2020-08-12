Mary "Grace" E. (Pohlman) Luthman, Age 64, Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at her residence following an intense six-month battle with cancer. She was born July 5, 1956, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Louis & Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On October 27, 1979, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Grace married Anthony "Tony" R. Luthman who survives. Also surviving are four children: Benjamin & Erin (Winner) Luthman of Huntsville, Sarah & Aaron Heilers of Anna, Patrick & Melissa (Gaerke) Luthman of McCartyville and Katelin & Luke Hemmelgarn of Fort Loramie; 14 grandchildren: Alice, Louis, Adam, Anthony, James and Esther Luthman, William, Elijah and Luke Heilers; Lilly, Vincent and Jackson Luthman, Carly and Harper Hemmelgarn; siblings: Norma & Irvin Osterloh of Arkdale, WI, Ruth & Thomas Knapke of Celina, Margie & David Bensman of New Bremen, James & Linda Pohlman of Frenchtown, Elaine (dec.) & Donald Heitkamp of Pagosa Springs, CO, Henry & Becky Pohlman of Versailles, Nick & Marilyn Pohlman of Russia, William & Teresa Pohlman of Versailles, Sharon & David Eyink of Montezuma, Ted & Diane Pohlman of Yorkshire and Sam & Betty Pohlman of Yorkshire; brother & sister-in-law's, Thomas & Regina Luthman of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1974 graduate of Versailles High School, Mrs. Luthman was employed at Anna Local Schools where she had been a teacher's aid and bus driver. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She had been a CCD Catechist for 22 years and active in the Altar Rosary Sodality. She was also a lifetime member of Anna FFA Alumni and Shelby County Farm Bureau. Grace was a dedicated wife and mother and her 14 grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She especially enjoyed cooking traditional Sunday brunches for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid blood donor, working towards a 10-gallon goal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 to 7:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church gathering space. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church CCD Program or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.