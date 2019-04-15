Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Fort Loramie, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lou Goubeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou "Sis" (Ernst) Goubeaux


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou "Sis" (Ernst) Goubeaux Obituary
"Sis" Mary Lou (Ernst) Goubeaux,

Age 94, of N. Main Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, at the Landings of Sidney in Sidney, Ohio. She was born December 12, 1924, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Aloysius and Louise (Inderrieden) Ernst. On April 8, 1944, in Phoebus, VA, Sis married Leo F. Goubeaux who preceded her in death on February 10, 2011. Surviving are six children: De Dee & Ken Meyer of The Villages, FL, Chuck Goubeaux of Fort Loramie, Kevin & Deb Goubeaux of Fort Loramie, Brenda & Mike Harris of Alpharetta, GA, Doug & Amy Goubeaux of Fort Loramie and Joyce & Larry Tebbe of Covington; fourteen grandchildren: Jannelle Riguez, Greg & Keri Meyer, Jason & Kelly Meyer, Brian & Jill Goubeaux, Christopher & Jennifer Goubeaux, Renee & Jason Grieshop, Scott & Tracy Goubeaux, Jesse Harris, Rachael Harris, Hana Goubeaux, Abby Goubeaux, Jordan & Peggy Tebbe, Chelsea & Jeremy Gilliam and Tyler Tebbe along with 23 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Ernst of Sidney and Ruth Larger of Kettering. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Thomas Ernst and Katie Brechbill as well as seven brothers & sisters in-law.

Sis was a 1942 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She retired in 1988 from G & W Tool & Die where she had been employed 20 years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. An avid sports fan, Sis followed Reds baseball, UD basketball and Ohio State everything. She also enjoyed Tuesday night ladies bowling league at Community Lanes as well as various card clubs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charities of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now