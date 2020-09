Maxine Mary (Braun) Baumer, Age 92, formerly of St. Rt. 48, Houston, passed away of natural causes late Friday evening, September 25, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio. She was born October 30, 1927, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Fank & Louise (Loux) Braun. On April 28, 1951, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Maxine married Andrew C. Baumer who preceded her in death on September 27, 2007. She is survived by a foster son, Robert & Tracy Grisez of Magnolia, KY, along with two of three grandchildren, Weston Vance, Trevor Vance and the late Katie Grisez; four of 12 siblings: Gilbert & Dorothy Braun of Houston, Arnold & Carol Braun of Anna, Mary Alice Sanders of Fort Loramie and Mary Ann & Gary Jarell of Plain City; sisters & brothers-in-law: Lucille Hoying of Wapakoneta, Bernard Steinke of Moore Haven, FL, Bill & Marietta Kenzik of Algoma, WI, and Wilma Baumer of McCartyville along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Roger & Rose Braun, Adrian & Janet Braun, Harry Braun, Ardeen & Odella Braun, Audrey Steinke, Irvin & Philena Braun, Beulah & George Hibner and Arlene Kenzik as well as brothers-in-law: Tom Hoying, Clem Sanders and Lawrence Baumer.Mrs. Baumer was a dedicated homemaker and farm wife. She had also been employed 18 years at Marwil Products Co. in Fort Loramie until retiring in 1988. She was previously employed 10 years at Stolle Corp. in Sidney. She had been a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and was active in the Rosary Alter Society. She also belonged to the Houston Community Center. In her leisure, Maxine enjoyed making baby blankets, hundreds of rosaries and playing cards.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to the Houston Rescue and Fire Departments or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.