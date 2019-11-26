|
Michelle D. (Monnier) Sherman, 48, of Coble Road, Yorkshire, passed away Monday morning, November 25, 2019, at the Hospice of Central Ohio OSU-IPU in Columbus, Ohio, following a two-year battle with cancer. She was born on August 17, 1971, in Sidney, Ohio. Her mother, Joy (Knouff) & Bernie Zircher of Fort Loramie and father, Delbert Monnier and Sandy Wheelock of Troy survive. On April 27, 1996, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Michelle married Steven P. Sherman who survives along with four children: Brent, Levi, Lauren and Bailey Sherman, all at home; four step brothers: Matt Zircher of Sidney, Kevin & Marcella Zircher of Sidney, Nick & Sarah Zircher of Fort Loramie and Brian & Caitlyn Zircher of Summerville, SC; mother & father-in-law, Betty Lou & Paul Sherman of Russia; sisters & brothers-in-law: Carolyn & Mike Wendel of Maria Stein, Diane & Josh Keller of Horatio, Lori & Chris Clune of Maria Stein and grandfather, Charles Knouff of Sidney as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris June Knouff, Floyd & Sylvia Monnier and Elmer & Esther Zircher.
Michelle was a 1989 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She went on to study accounting at Toledo University and finished with an associate's degree from Wright State University in Dayton. She was a homemaker, dedicated to her family. Years ago, she had also been employed at the Dannon Company in Minster. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and had been a church daycare provider. Michelle enjoyed visiting and camping with the family at their cabin in Jackson, OH. She also enjoyed family hunting excursions.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood with Rev. David Howard presiding. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday 8:30 to 9:30 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the Darke County Cancer Association, Osgood Life Squad or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Dec. 5, 2019