Norman Stueve
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Norman J. Stueve


1922 - 2020
Norman J. Stueve Obituary
Norman J. Stueve, age 97, of Minster, died on January 29, 2020 at Mercy St. Rita's Hospital. He was born on October 22, 1922, to Henry E. and Katherine L. (Bensman) Stueve. They died in 1929 and 1967 respectively.
In 1947 Norman married Bonita Salts of Mayetta, KS and she died in 1949. Ellen (Ronald) Schwieterman of Burkettsville is a daughter. Surviving in-laws are Gloria May, Leland Salts and June Bailey
Norman and Irene Bruggeman of Maria Stein were married on October 10, 1953 and she survives. Other children are Karen Stueve of Minster, OH, Gail (Craig) Poeppelman of Maryville, TN, Mary (Nicholas) Prenger of Minster, OH, Jean (Andrew) Maham of Kettering, OH, Annette (Scott) McClure of St. Henry, OH, David Stueve (and Charlotte McDermott) of Gilbert, AZ and Carla (Gery) Thobe of Coldwater, OH. There are 18 grandchildren and 23 (plus one on the way) great grandchildren.
A twin brother, Norbert Stueve, of Minster died in 2010.
Surviving in-laws are Ivo Link, Arthur and Charlotte Bruggeman, Patricia Bruggeman and Barbara and Dennis Link.
A veteran of World War II, he served three years with the Army Air Corp. He was employed at the Post Printing Co. and later managed Minster Supply Co. for a number of years.
Norman was a member of the Minster School Board of Education for twelve years and worked as Treasurer for the school for thirty-five years.
A member of St. Augustine Church, he served on the committee for the 1958 extensive renovation of the church. He was also one of the first lectors.
Norman held membership in the American Legion and was a past Commander. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a past President of the Minster Civic Association.
Funeral Mass will be on Monday, Feb 3rd at 10 AM in St. Augustine Church. Burial with military rights will follow in the church cemetery. Visiting hours are planned from 1 PM to 6PM on Sunday, Feb 2nd and from 9 AM to 10 AM Monday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster, OH.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Minster School's Scholarship Fund or to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com
Published in The Community Post on Feb. 6, 2020
