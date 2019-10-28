|
Othmar C. "Ott" Heitkamp age 81 of Maria Stein, Ohio passed away at 11:18 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney. He was born July 1, 1938 in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Leo & Clara (Bills) Heitkamp. He married Patricia Pazitney on September 12, 1964 and she survives in Maria Stein. He is also survived by children: Angie Crider, Celina, Doug & Denise Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Tracy & John Drees, Fort Loramie, Eric & Brandy Heitkamp, Minster, grandchildren: Amber Crider, Justin Bachman, Kristin Bachman, Aleah Heitkamp, Holden Heitkamp, Hunter Drees, Jada Drees, Kendall Heitkamp, Grayson Heitkamp, sisters: Luella Niekamp McCartyville, Marietta Monnin, McCartyville, in-laws: Melvin Rindler, Carthagena, George Kahlig, Coldwater, Rosie Heitkamp, Coldwater, Sheila Dorsten, Montezuma. He was preceded in death by brothers & sisters: Anna Marie & John Dircksen, Jerome & Mary Ann Heitkamp, Edna & Gregor Kahlig, Dorina Rindler, Evelyn Kahlig, Edger Heitkamp, in-law Harold Dorsten. Ott was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein and the Knights of St. John Maria Stein. He was a member of the US Army Reserves and retired from Midmark Corp. as a Plant Controller after 38 years. He was a farmer and after retirement he was a transport driver for Midmark. In his pastime Ott was a handyman for local individuals and businesses and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein with Rev. Gene Schnipke celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marion Local Flyer Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Oct. 31, 2019