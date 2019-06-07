Patricia (Patsy) M. Schnelle of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 5,2019. Patricia was born September 26,1924 in Minster, Ohio to Edmund and Eleanor (Weadock) Morsey. On December 5, 1942, she married Dr. Robert C. Schnelle who predeceased her on October 31, 1997.



She is survived by two children, Michelle of Bonita Springs, Florida and Keith (Lisa) of Minster, Ohio. One daughter, Kendra, as well as her brother, James and sister, Jean, predeceased her. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Until moving to Florida, Patsy was a homemaker and assisted her husband in his veterinary practice in Minster taking care of the office when he was out on calls. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, the monthly "card club" and was a volunteer at the Naples Community Hospital for many years. She and "Doc" were active golfers at Spanish Wells in Bonita Springs and Arrowhead in Minster following his retirement.



In keeping with Patsy's wishes, the family will hold a private celebration of her life.



Donations can be made to the Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105 or a hospice of your choice in her memory. Published in The Community Post on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary