Peggy A. (Ellis) Link, age 70 of New Bremen, Ohio, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Otterbein of St. Marys. She was born August 2, 1948 in Celina to the late Roger & Dorothy (Fox) Ellis. On October 11, 1969 she married Larry J. Link and he survives in Coldwater. She is survived by her two children: Wendy Link and Chris Link both of New Bremen; siblings and in-laws, Sherry & Bob Lauber of St. Henry, Barb & Dave Brockman of North Star, Sandy & Steve Weitzel of Burkettsville, Lynda & Tim Griesdorn of Coldwater, Thomas Link of Dayton, Norma Jean & Robert Backs of Marion, Indiana, and Janet & Ronald Westgerdes of Coldwater; Aunts, Ruth Rhodes of Celina, Phyllis Maier of Celina, and Edna Fox of St. Henry, Mary Anne Fickert of Celina, Virginia Baucher of Coldwater, Joan Myers of Coldwater, and Bill Fox of Coldwater, and 24 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Ernest & Agnes Link, and brother and sister-in-law, Joan & Edward Zdanowski.

A 1966 graduate of Coldwater High School, Peggy earned her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Wright State University while spending 25 years working for the former New Idea plant in Coldwater and another 11 years at Schindler Elevator in Sidney. Peggy was a member of Holy Redeemer Church in New Bremen and loved spending time with family, especially with her sisters. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and gambling trips with her best friend Deb Abels. Peggy was passionate about keeping her house immaculately clean. The family offers a special thanks to everyone who cared for Peggy at Otterbein and Grand Lake Hospice. We are so grateful for the comfort and care provided to Peggy and family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Holy Redeemer Church in New Bremen. Burial will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Wednesday from 2 to 8 pm and from 9-10 am on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Auglaize County. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com. Published in The Community Post on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary