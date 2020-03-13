|
Rita A. Ripploh, age 88 of Minster, Ohio passed away at 8:20 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage Center, Minster. She was born February 25, 1932 in Fort Loramie, Ohio to the late Albert & Ida (Mertz) Gaier. She married Norbert Ripploh on July 10, 1954 in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2010. She is survived by children: Michael & Susan Ripploh, Minster, Rebecca Egbert & friend Bob Schieltz, Anna, Tina Rohrbach, New Knoxville, Judy & Bruno Riboni, Granger, IN, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister: Mary Bernard, Minster. She was preceded in death by sisters: Alberta Barga, Mildred Sherman, Ida Gaier, brothers: Paul, Urban, Alfred, Vernon and William Gaier. Rita was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the choir. She was also a past president for St. Monica Ladies Sodality, and a member of the C L of C, and Minster band mothers. Rita graduated in 1950 from Fort Loramie High School and worked at Monarch Machine & Tool. She volunteered as a canteen worker for the blood mobile, cancer drive for 9 years and at Heritage Manor for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 and from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Athletic Boosters and Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Mar. 19, 2020