Rita L. Sullivan of Gresham, Oregon passed away December 14, 2019. She was born July 20, 1925, in Maria Stein, OH, to the late William and Anna Mescher. She married George B. Sullivan on June 20, 1953, in Maria Stein. George preceded her in death on February 4, 2008.
She is survived by children: Elise (Harry) Nicholson, Boring, OR; Terese (Dan) Allred, Parker, CO; Denise (Garry) Smith, Boring, OR; and Bill (Anne) Sullivan, Portland, OR; siblings, Leander "Jack" Mescher, Dayton, OH, Marie Schmidt, Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Laura, Lisa, Thomas, Erica, Joshua, Nathan, Shannon, Brendan, Keelin; great-grandchildren: Madison, Samuel, Adalyn and Madilyn.
Rita spent her childhood in Maria Stein and moved to the west coast after her marriage. Rita was one of 12 children, 9 of which preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham, OR. She worked at Gresham Community Hospital until her retirement. Rita enjoyed visiting family, participating in church activities, baking pies, quilting, and traveling in the US and abroad.
A mass of Christian Burial was held December 19, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles Zach celebrant.
Published in The Community Post on Jan. 9, 2020