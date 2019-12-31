Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gresham Memorial Chapel
257 SE Roberts Avenue
Gresham, OR 97080
(503) 618-8176
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita L. (Mescher) Sullivan


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita L. (Mescher) Sullivan Obituary
Rita L. Sullivan of Gresham, Oregon passed away December 14, 2019. She was born July 20, 1925, in Maria Stein, OH, to the late William and Anna Mescher. She married George B. Sullivan on June 20, 1953, in Maria Stein. George preceded her in death on February 4, 2008.

She is survived by children: Elise (Harry) Nicholson, Boring, OR; Terese (Dan) Allred, Parker, CO; Denise (Garry) Smith, Boring, OR; and Bill (Anne) Sullivan, Portland, OR; siblings, Leander "Jack" Mescher, Dayton, OH, Marie Schmidt, Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Laura, Lisa, Thomas, Erica, Joshua, Nathan, Shannon, Brendan, Keelin; great-grandchildren: Madison, Samuel, Adalyn and Madilyn.

Rita spent her childhood in Maria Stein and moved to the west coast after her marriage. Rita was one of 12 children, 9 of which preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham, OR. She worked at Gresham Community Hospital until her retirement. Rita enjoyed visiting family, participating in church activities, baking pies, quilting, and traveling in the US and abroad.

A mass of Christian Burial was held December 19, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles Zach celebrant.
Published in The Community Post on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -