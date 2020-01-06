|
Rosella "Sally" Thieman age 101 of Minster, Ohio passed away at 3:55 Am on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living Center, New Bremen. She was born June 3, 1918 in Egypt, Ohio to the late Clemens & Theresa (Albers) Hoying. She married Bernard Thieman on November 13, 1948 in Minster, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2005. She is survived by children: Joan & Tom Forsthoefel, Xenia, William & Ann Thieman, Minster, Annette & Steven Pollack, Concord, MA, Carol & Valentine Hollingsworth, Dover, MA. 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Irma O'Brien, Centerville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandsons: Phillip Lee Thieman, Valentine "Ben" Hollingsworth, great grandchildren: Kendall Marie William, Charles Anthony Kulhanek III, brothers: Herman & Henrietta Hoying, Lawrence & Agnes Hoying, 3 brothers in infancy, sisters: Josephine & John Dahllinghaus, Sr. Justiniana Hoying C.PP.S., Catherine "Kate" & Bernard "Barney" Homan, one sister in infancy, in-laws: Florence & Mel Vallo, Mildred & Rupert Gutmann & Robert O'Brien. Sally was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, former member of St. Monica Ladies Sodality, the Maria Stein Adoration Guild. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Council #39 and volunteered as a Church Mass Monitor and at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster for many years. Sally enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens and was known for her "Famous Aunt Sally's Pickles" She also loved quilting, bowling and playing cards with her friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with her nephew Fr. Mark Hoying celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 and from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice and St. Augustine's "Blessed form Above" Organ Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Jan. 9, 2020