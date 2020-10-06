ROSEMARY C. HEITKAMP age 88,
Formerly of New Bremen, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM at the Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys, where she had resided for the past few years. She was born on August 10, 1932 near New Bremen, the daughter of the late Erney and Elenora (Dammeyer) Koeper. On October 9, 1954 she married Paul H. Heitkamp in Cassella Ohio, and Paul died on September 2, 2009. Surviving are her children: Dale (Steph) Heitkamp of New Bremen, and Dean (Kate) Heitkamp of Olathe, Kansas, and her four grandchildren: Christopher, Adam, Ryan, and Abby. Also surviving is her only sibling, her sister Annabelle Wenning of St. Marys, her in-laws: Bob (Charlene) Heitkamp of Cassella, and Janet Stevens of Lompoc, California. Along with her parents and husband, Rosie was preceded in death by several brother and sister in-laws.
Rosie was a 1950 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was a faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Over the years she worked as a bookkeeper / driver for the former Advanced Auto in New Bremen, and later was the curator for the New Bremen Historic Association. Before her retirement, she had worked for the former Riggs Food Express in New Bremen where she kept track of the truck driver's mileage logs. Family was an important part of Rosie's life. She and Annabelle were great friends, and spent a lot of time together sharing meals at Bollys, sharing long phone calls, completing crossword puzzles together, and when they moved to Grand Lake, they played bingo and dominos together. She and Paul and the boys loved to travel, taking trips each summer to amusement parks, Cincinnati Reds games, Disneyworld, and trips out West. When the daughter in-laws and grandchildren came along, Rosie was so happy. She loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. Rosie loved to socialize. She enjoyed playing cards belonging to two different Bridge groups, and enjoyed when her classmates would get together. She had been a member of the American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary, and the New Bremen Historic Association.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Pastor Dee Schroer officiating. Inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the church, one hour prior to the services from 10:00-11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to New Bremen American Legion Auxiliary, New Bremen Historic Association, or to St. Paul U.C.C. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services, and online condolences to the family can be left at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.