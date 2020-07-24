Very sorry to hear on the passing of Sam, Schutte Family. I had many great times with him at Ascension as we both loved cars and lived close to each other in Kettering. He was such a great grade school friend to me and we had many great times hanging out and riding in our family Jeep at the time. We haven't seen each other since he moved away from Kettering but was sad to hear of the news. I pray that sadness will bring smiles and thoughts of great times to you all.

Nick Sorice