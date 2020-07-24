Samuel M. Schutte age 23, died at 8:51 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born April 4, 1997 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his father Doug Schutte & his wife Sonya (Martin) Schutte, Troy, mother Holly (Roberts) Schutte, Wilmington. He is also survived by sister Kaitlin Schutte (Austin), Sanford, NC, brother Brandon Mitchell (Kacie), Rancho Cucamonga, CA, step-sister, Sarah Olszewski, Troy, step-brother, Graham Olszewski, Germany, brother & best friend Xavier Francis, Findlay, grandparents: Dale & Maureen Schutte, Troy, Sue Roberts, Utah, Janice Fader, Dayton and Whitney & Jill Martin, Dayton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jerry & Sandy Roberts. Sam was a 2015 graduate of Minster High School and a 2019 graduate of University of Cincinnati. He was currently attending UNOH and employed at Honda of America Manufacturing, Anna.
Sam was the life of every party, except the ones his parents attended. His smile was contagious and when Vintage Schutte made an appearance, everyone was sure to get a laugh. He broke the rules - big and small. He never got caught unless he got caught. He was a loyal friend with a heart as big as his smile. He worked hard and played harder. He loved his motorcycle, his friends, his Civic SI and his skis ..... in that order.
He was an avid gamer, a bicycle-bar-trick performer and collector of dirty laundry. He played competitive golf in High School. He had, most recently, taken up go-cart racing. Just like everything he did, he was fearless and enjoyed every minute. ? In addition to criminal justice studies at UC, Sam excelled at wine tasting, history of dinosaurs, the Beatles and his favorite class.....skydiving. After only four weeks of preparation, Sam jumped out of an airplane at 15,000 feet like a pro and said "I can't wait to do it again!"
Sam lived his life to the fullest and died doing what he loved. His absence will be felt deeply by those who loved him. He will be missed by so many who's lives he touched with his crazy antics, sense of humor and caring nature. Life will not be the same without Sam in it. Heaven has gained a special Angel that will surely keep everyone laughing, and he left his dirty laundry collection behind for us to remember him by.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Austin Brackman Memorial Scholarship Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.