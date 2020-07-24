1/1
Samuel M. Schutte
1997 - 2020
{ "" }
Samuel M. Schutte age 23, died at 8:51 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.  He was born April 4, 1997 in Dayton, Ohio.  He is survived by his father Doug Schutte & his wife Sonya (Martin) Schutte, Troy, mother Holly (Roberts) Schutte, Wilmington.  He is also survived by sister Kaitlin Schutte (Austin), Sanford, NC, brother Brandon Mitchell (Kacie), Rancho Cucamonga, CA, step-sister, Sarah Olszewski, Troy, step-brother, Graham Olszewski, Germany,  brother & best friend Xavier Francis, Findlay, grandparents: Dale & Maureen Schutte, Troy, Sue Roberts, Utah, Janice Fader, Dayton and Whitney & Jill Martin, Dayton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jerry & Sandy Roberts.  Sam was a 2015 graduate of Minster High School and a 2019 graduate of University of Cincinnati.  He was currently attending UNOH and employed at Honda of America Manufacturing, Anna.   
Sam was the life of every party, except the ones his parents attended.  His smile was contagious and when Vintage Schutte made an appearance, everyone was sure to get a laugh. He broke the rules - big and small. He never got caught unless he got caught. He was a loyal friend with a heart as big as his smile. He worked hard and played harder. He loved his motorcycle, his friends, his Civic SI and his skis ..... in that order.
He was an avid gamer, a bicycle-bar-trick performer and collector of dirty laundry. He played competitive golf in High School. He had, most recently, taken up go-cart racing. Just like everything he did, he was fearless and enjoyed every minute.  ? In addition to criminal justice studies at UC, Sam excelled at wine tasting, history of dinosaurs, the Beatles and his favorite class.....skydiving. After only four weeks of preparation, Sam jumped out of an airplane at 15,000 feet like a pro and said "I can't wait to do it again!"
Sam lived his life to the fullest and died doing what he loved. His absence will be felt deeply by those who loved him. He will be missed by so many who's lives he touched with his crazy antics, sense of humor and caring nature. Life will not be the same without Sam in it. Heaven has gained a special Angel that will surely keep everyone laughing, and he left his dirty laundry collection behind for us to remember him by. 
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with social distancing will be observed.  Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster, Ohio.  In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Austin Brackman Memorial Scholarship Fund.  Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster.   Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in Minster Community Post from Jul. 24 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
JUL
24
Burial
12:30 PM
St. Augustine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences
25 entries
July 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam, his family, and his friends. Loved that Schutte smile and his sense of adventure. He will be missed by many.
Jill and Mark Oldiges
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
You have our prayers and deepest sympathy at this sad, sad time. (from Dave and Mary Coleman--friends of the Phil Shank family.)
Mary and Dave Coleman
Friend
July 24, 2020
What a beautiful son! So sorry for your loss, and commending him to the Lord in His Most Holy Will...
BJ Heling
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our grandson will miss him very much.
Jane and Linie Grieshop
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sam was a really good man we met about a year ago I really cared and liked your son very much there’s nobody out there like him he was caring , funny , smart , devoted to his work and passions/interests rest in paradise Sam , condolences to the family you had a really great son/brother prayers to the family during this hard time.
Kayla Enriquez
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Sent with love and remembrance.
Pat and Lori McCray
Family
July 23, 2020
I met Sam over xbox close to 10 months ago. Instantly became one of my best friends. Rest in Peace brother
kyle bradley
Friend
July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
Out thoughts and prayers are with Sams family.
Gary and jodi hendricks
Family
July 22, 2020
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers to the entire Schutte family. May you find peace as you keep Sam’s memories alive in your hearts.
Patsi Spiwak Betts
Family
July 22, 2020
We remember Sam from your family's time at Ascension, always so full of life and adored by his soccer buddies. We are praying for all of you. Rest in the Peace of Christ, Sam.
Love, the Schlegel family
July 22, 2020
Sam was one of a kind! His unforgettable grin would light up a room, even an English classroom:) I witnessed the effect of that smile on everyone around him, and I will always be grateful that I have memories with him in my life. I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Peg Rindler
Teacher
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
Sam was a special person, we are praying for him. Paula and Mike McGowan
Paula and Mike McGowan
Friend
July 21, 2020
There was never a negative moment when Sam was around. His smile was contagious and I’ll treasure all the good times we shared. He will be greatly missed.
Max Huber
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sam, I remember so many good times with you guys when we were neighbors. I cant imagine what you are feeling but my thoughts and prayers are with you. Sherri Mullenix
Sherri Mullenix
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of awful sorrow.
mike & cuba allen
July 21, 2020
Sam, you were always such a great friend to me when I came to Minster. Your smile always brightened up any room you walked into, and you really were always the life of the party. You were such a great person, and will be missed dearly by so many. Thank you for all the good times we had in high school.
Alexis Robinson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I’m so thankful for the happy memories I have of Sam, and all the time I got to spend with him when he was little. I hope you will feel a measure of peace and comfort in the happy times shared with Sam, and the hearts he has touched.
Colleen Jeffery
Family
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Schutte family. Sam was loved by everyone and will be missed. Prayers and hugs!
Dan and Deb Dues
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Very sorry to hear on the passing of Sam, Schutte Family. I had many great times with him at Ascension as we both loved cars and lived close to each other in Kettering. He was such a great grade school friend to me and we had many great times hanging out and riding in our family Jeep at the time. We haven't seen each other since he moved away from Kettering but was sad to hear of the news. I pray that sadness will bring smiles and thoughts of great times to you all.
Nick Sorice
July 21, 2020
I know we never got to meet in person but I'm glad we got to know each other! I love you brother! Enjoy hanging with the almighty and I'll see you on the other side! Vroom!
Andrew Meacham
Friend
July 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. A life taken to soon. Doug, Sonya, Sarah, Graham & family sending prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Scott Sales
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sam, you will be missed dearly. Thank you for the years of laughs and memories.
Sam Bornhorst
Friend
