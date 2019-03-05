Steven E. Ratermann, Age 64, of Loramie Creek Drive in Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 5, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Urban "Turp" Ratermann and Pauline "Polly" (Cole) Ratermann who survives in Fort Loramie. On April 28, 1979, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, Steve married Chris (Butt) Ratermann who also survives along with three children, Laura & Michael Davis of Sidney, Scott & Melissa (Poeppelman) Ratermann of Sidney and Jamie Ratermann & boyfriend Godfred Essim of New York City; seven siblings: Frank & Illean Ratermann of Sidney, Leah & Dennis Wente of New Bremen, Fred Ratermann of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann & Greg Novitsky of Flower Mound, TX, Philip & Lisa Ratermann of Tipp City, Karl & Robin Ratermann of Fort Loramie and Matt & Jane Ratermann of Fort Loramie; sisters & brothers-in-law: Kathy Butt of Houston, Larry & Lisa Butt of Piqua, Rob Butt of Pickerington, Steve & Gale Butt of Piqua, Karen Sudduth & fiance Ralph Patterson of Brookville, Theresa Perando of Kettering and Dave & Karen Butt of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Turp and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Duane Butt.



Steve was a 1973 graduate of Fort Loramie High School before going on to Wright State University to obtain a bachelor's degree in finance. He had been owner and operator of Ratermann Insurance in Fort Loramie leading to the formation of the Ruese Insurance Group where he had been co-owner and partner. He spent 36 years in the insurance business. Years ago Steve was employed at the former First Federal Bank in Sidney and Emerson Wagner Realty. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Sons of the American Legion and a founding member of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation. Over the years, Steve served on the Fort Loramie School CARE levy committee, Old Time Fourth of July Committee, McLean Township Zoning Board, Lock One Theater Board, ACE and Athletic Booster's. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, and bird watching. He had a knack for befriending acquaintances, telling jokes and igniting laughter. Steve was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed any time that he could spend with them.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Urban Ratermann Scholarship Fund / FLEF or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com. Published in The Community Post on Mar. 14, 2019