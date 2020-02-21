|
|
Theodore James Siegel,
Age 52, of Loy Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born June 10, 1967, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Roger and Linda (Pleiman) Siegel of Fort Loramie. On April 4, 1992, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patrick, Ted married Treva (Wehrman) Siegel who survives. Also surviving are three children, Morgan, Lauren and Logan Siegel, all at home; two brothers, Tim & Barb Siegel and Mike & Janet Siegel of Fort Loramie as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: Jim & Sandy Wehrman of Hunstville, Bill & Mary Wehrman of Sidney, Ray (dec.) & Terri Wehrman of Piqua, Betty & Denny Dahlinghaus of Minster, Linda & Dave Barhorst of Sidney, Ruth & Dave Clark of Troy, Roger Wehrman of Fort Loramie, Joan & Jerry Schulze of Yorkshire, Pat & Deb Wehrman of Anna and Barb & Keith Paulus of Russia along with numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Carl & Kathleen Wehrman.
Mr. Siegel was a 1985 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He had been employed 25 years at Precision Strip, Inc. in Minster and previously worked at the Francis-Schulze Co. in Russia. Ted was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been a greeter. He also belonged to Newport Sportsman's Club and the Fort Loramie Football Boosters. Ted was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and took great pride in caring for his pond and landscape. He also collected and built eclectic rifles and knives. Dedicated to his family, Ted liked to cook and will always be remembered quoting his favorite movie lines.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the Redskin Memorial Park or charity of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Community Post on Feb. 27, 2020