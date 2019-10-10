Home

HOGENKAMP SONS, INC.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Thomas Woehrmyer
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Minster, IL
Thomas E. Woehrmyer


1929 - 2019
Thomas E. Woehrmyer Obituary
Thomas E. Woehrmyer, age 90, of Minster passed away at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney. He was born May 18, 1929 in Minster Ohio to the late Willard B. & Appolonia C. (Bornhorst) Woehrmyer. He married Irene M. Luebke on June 21, 1950 at St. John the Baptist Church, Maria Stein. She survives in Minster. He is also survived by children: Shirley & Mike Olding, Minster, Ron & Barb Woehrmyer, Minster, Peg & Tom Meisberger, Fishers, IN, Carol & Dane Strausbaugh, Versailles, Barb & Jeff Ranly, Kettering, Steve Woehrmyer, Minster, Mark & Lisa Woehrmyer, Newport, Linda & Mark Gushing, Minster, Gayle & Brian Huelsman, Minster, 25 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, sister Margie Larger, Minster, sister-in-law Vera Woehrmyer, Minster. He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Tonia Woehrmyer, brother Melvin Woehrmyer, brother-in-law Al Larger. Tom was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster, St. Augustine Orphan Society and Knights of Columbus, Minster. He was also a member of the Minster F.O.E. #1391, Ft. Loramie Sons of the American Legion, Cataract Fire Department and Celina Moose. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, October 13 and from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Oct. 17, 2019
