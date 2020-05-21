Victor Baumer age 94, of Minster, passed away at 1:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen.
He was born August 14, 1925 in Anna, Ohio to the late Ben G. & Alice (Hoying) Baumer. He married Mary Ann Poeppelman on July 16, 1949 in Osgood Ohio. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2010. He is survived by his children: JoAnn & Gene Jubinski, Dublin; Jerry & Phyllis Baumer, Minster; Vicki & Ed Stangel, Bellbrook; Cris & Roy Brookhart, Cary, NC; Patty & Greg King, Rochester, MN; Ben & Jill Baumer, Minster; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren with one on the way. Brothers and sisters are Viola Clausen, Dayton; Roman & Joan Baumer, Minster; Joseph & Virginia Baumer, Minster; Marvin & Connie Baumer, North Royalton. He was preceded in death by his wife, grandson Sam Jubinski, brother and sister in law Elmer & Virginia Baumer, sister and brother in law Mary Ann & Edward Gelhaus; and brother in laws Al Braun & Bud Clausen.
Victor was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. He was a 1944 graduate of Minster High School. In 1950 he was named the first leader & advisor of the local 4H group. In 1952 he started Baumer Construction (family owned and operating today) and retired in 1989. He was an early member of the Minster Commercial Club and helped form the new Civic Association, where he served as the group's first president. He assisted in forming the Minster Athletic Booster and was its first president. Victor was an active member Minster Kiwanis / Minster Service Club. Victor was also active in the Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and serving as president from 1987 to 2005.
Victor was a very active member of the community and proud to have won all three community awards; Oktoberfest Grand Marshal, Minster Civic Association Citizen of the Year Award and Booster of the Year Award. Victor was also instrumental in the development and building of Minster Memorial Field and Earl's Island Pavilion on Lake Loramie State Park.
Due to the COVID 19 virus a private family mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Auglaize County Crippled Children & Adults, PO Box 86 Wapakoneta, OH 45895. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Minster Community Post on May 21, 2020.