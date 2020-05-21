I loved to visit Uncle Vic and Aunt Mary Ann and all my cousins in Minster. I noticed and admired how well my (mostly) older cousins obeyed and were respectful to the requests of their parents. We played outside in the beautiful yard during the long summer days when we visited, and also ran around the farm. I appreciated how Uncle Vic took my brother Kevin under his wing and hired him during one college summer and taught him many construction trades. I loved listening to Uncle Vic's stories of the things that happened on the farm when they were young. His strong presence was and will continue to be felt by the whole family.

Kim Arciero

Family