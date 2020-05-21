Victor Baumer
1925 - 2020
Victor Baumer age 94, of Minster, passed away at 1:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen. 
He was born August 14, 1925 in Anna, Ohio to the late Ben G. & Alice (Hoying) Baumer.  He married Mary Ann Poeppelman on July 16, 1949 in Osgood Ohio.  She preceded him in death on January 11, 2010.  He is survived by his children: JoAnn & Gene Jubinski, Dublin; Jerry & Phyllis Baumer, Minster; Vicki & Ed Stangel, Bellbrook; Cris & Roy Brookhart, Cary, NC; Patty & Greg King, Rochester, MN; Ben & Jill Baumer, Minster; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren with one on the way. Brothers and sisters are Viola Clausen, Dayton; Roman & Joan Baumer, Minster; Joseph & Virginia Baumer, Minster; Marvin & Connie Baumer, North Royalton.  He was preceded in death by his wife, grandson Sam Jubinski, brother and sister in law Elmer & Virginia Baumer, sister and brother in law Mary Ann & Edward Gelhaus; and brother in laws Al Braun & Bud Clausen.   
Victor was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster.   He was a 1944 graduate of Minster High School. In 1950 he was named the first leader & advisor of the local 4H group. In 1952 he started Baumer Construction (family owned and operating today) and retired in 1989. He was an early member of the Minster Commercial Club and helped form the new Civic Association, where he served as the group's first president. He assisted in forming the Minster Athletic Booster and was its first president. Victor was an active member Minster Kiwanis / Minster Service Club. Victor was also active in the Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and serving as president from 1987 to 2005. 
Victor was a very active member of the community and proud to have won all three community awards; Oktoberfest Grand Marshal, Minster Civic Association Citizen of the Year Award and Booster of the Year Award.  Victor was also instrumental in the development and building of Minster Memorial Field and Earl's Island Pavilion on Lake Loramie State Park.  
Due to the COVID 19 virus a private family mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel.  Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster.   In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Auglaize County Crippled Children & Adults, PO Box 86 Wapakoneta, OH 45895. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in Minster Community Post on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral service
St. Augustine Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Vic would call Kurt just to check up on him every once in awhile and Kurt really enjoyed their conversations . He was a good man and touched so many lives ~He will be missed. My Deepest sympathy to his family. Rest in peace, Vic.
Marilyn Lammers
Friend
May 18, 2020
Dear Cris and family,
We are thinking of you during this time. May the comfort of family and friends bring peace. With utmost respect for your father, who is clearly a special man with traits and talents we could all do with.
Patience Stevens
Friend
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 18, 2020
I am sending my deepest condolences to Victors family. I was one of Victors care managers at Elmwood, and I had the greatest privilege of getting to know him. He really could brighten ones day. All he ever talked about was his wife and how he couldnt wait to see her again one day. I hope you are having the time of your life up there Vic , See you later alligator, after while crocodile.
Paige Lovelace
Friend
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 17, 2020
Cara and I offer our sincerest condolences on the passing of uncle Victor. I have many fond memories of uncle Vic, especially the times he came to the farm to help Dad work on building projects. Vic would do the engineering and do the lay outs on the rafters, then Dad could copy the pattern and build the rest.
May he rest in peace.

Cara Puthoff
May 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Your dad was just awesome!! I feel privileged to have known him. May he rest in peace.
Joanie Raberding
May 16, 2020
Please accept my sympathy for the loss of Vic . My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dorothy Barlage
May 16, 2020
Please accept my sympathy JoAnn and to all your brothers and sisters and to Vi, Rommie,Joe and Marvin.Vic was a good man and a wonderful cousin. Many crazy times together.Loved him.
Lillian Zimmerman
May 16, 2020
Mary Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathy. Always enjoyed bowling with Vic (he always claimed he taught me how to bowl). Had great times with Vic and Mary Ann at our bowling parties. He is now with her and I am sure he is very happy. We will miss him.
Jack Ritter
Friend
May 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of Victor...he was a great man, and a wonderful Uncle...(always with a little ornery side to him!!) He will be missed by many..He is no doubt overjoyed to be with Mary Ann once again.
Our prayers and sympathy to your entire family. May he Rest in Peace..
Ken and Kay Zumberger
Family
May 15, 2020
We send our prayers and deepest sympathy. Vic and Mary Ann were awesome neighbors for many years.
Don & Sharon Hemmelgarn
May 15, 2020
Don and I have always loved talking to Victor at ballgames. He always had a joke to tell. We want to send our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family during this difficult times. I am sure he is up in heaven now with Mary Ann and he is telling jokes. May he rest in peace
Don and Lois Baumer
Friend
May 15, 2020
I loved to visit Uncle Vic and Aunt Mary Ann and all my cousins in Minster. I noticed and admired how well my (mostly) older cousins obeyed and were respectful to the requests of their parents. We played outside in the beautiful yard during the long summer days when we visited, and also ran around the farm. I appreciated how Uncle Vic took my brother Kevin under his wing and hired him during one college summer and taught him many construction trades. I loved listening to Uncle Vic's stories of the things that happened on the farm when they were young. His strong presence was and will continue to be felt by the whole family.
Kim Arciero
Family
May 15, 2020
Always enjoyed our conversations at McDonald's, Victor was very community minded, was instrumental in Earl's Island Pavilion, not only designed it but did much of the labor in building it. He was very knowledgeable. If you talked to him, you came out smarter than when you entered conversation.
ED LACHEY
Friend
May 15, 2020
May he be at peace. Have lots of good memories of Vic. I certainly enjoyed our conversations over the years as well as birthday pastries at McDonalds and Elmwood. He will be missed. Gary
Gary & Emmy Bensman
Friend
May 14, 2020
Roy, sorry to have read of the passing of your father-in-law. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs.
Cindy Hemmelgarn
Acquaintance
May 14, 2020
Bless his soul. He was a good man. I always enjoyed our conversations and he seemed to care about people.
Jerry and Arlene Wissman
Jerry Wissman
Friend
May 14, 2020
My sympathies to the Baumer family. I was always impressed that at sporting events the young and old would stop to say hello to Victor and share a story or a joke with him. Rest in peace, Vic.
Pat Snyder
Friend
May 14, 2020
My Sympathy to the Victor Baumer family.
Connie Sue (Winner) Cron
Family
May 14, 2020
Please accept our very deepest sympathy. Uncle Victor was such a neat person - I remember when Larry told him we were engaged and Uncle Victor called me and said, "What are you trying to do to me?" He will be missed for sure but he is now back with Maryann, his favorite person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Larry & Janice Smith
Larry & Janice Smith
Family
