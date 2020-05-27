Virginia M. "Ginny" Baumer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. "Ginny" Baumer age 87, of Minster, passed away at 8:43 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Heritage Center Minster. She was born April 9, 1933 in Cassella, Ohio to the late Adolph & Hilda (Reichert) Tumbusch. She married Joseph Baumer on October 22, 1955 in Cassella, Ohio. He survives in Minster. She is also survived by children: Tim & Marge Baumer, Minster, Lynne & Mark Heitbrink, Minster, 6 grandchildren: Karissa & Austin Kaylor, Andrew & Ellen Baumer, Austin & Sarah Baumer, Allan & Lauren Heitbrink, Aaron & Ashley Heitbrink, Ben & Hannah Heitbrink, 12 great grandchildren: Carson, Addie, Asher, Ainsley, Grayson, Isaac, Eve, Reese, Faye, Kip, Ava, Kaylee. She is survived by in-laws: Viola Clausen, Dayton; Roman & Joan Baumer, Minster, Marvin & Connie Baumer, North Royalton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Ginny helped Joe manage the Community Lanes Bowling Center for many years and was a volunteer for the board of elections.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 with social distancing in observance, due to the COVID 19 virus. The Mass will also be live-streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel.  Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster.   In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Heritage Center Activity Fund 24 N. Hamilton St. Minster, OH 45865, Minster Area Life Squad 61 S. Jefferson St. Minster, OH 45865. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Minster Community Post from May 27 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 27, 2020
Joe & all -
So sorry to hear that Ginny's gone,
hope she was peaceful in passing.
John D. & Diana Bender
john bender
May 27, 2020
Condolences to Joe, Tim, Lynn, and the rest of the family.
It's a little colder down here, but Heaven gained a Superstar.
Rest In Peace Ginny
Gene Ranly
Friend
May 27, 2020
Lynne, Mark, Tim , Marge
May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow. I know He will be with you during this time Prayers an d comfort coming your way from Karen and I and the
rest of the Mescher crew.
May Ginny rest in heavenly peace.
Ron and Karen Mescher
Ron Mescher
Family
May 27, 2020
Joe, Lynne, and Tim. I have very fond memories of Aunt Ginny, those that I will never forget. She was sweet and kind, a good mom and loving person. With tears and sadness, my heart hugs you.
Patty King
Family
May 26, 2020
Joe, Tim and Lynne,
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to your entire family.
Marv & Connie Baumer
Family
May 26, 2020
Eunice and I express our sincere sympathy to you Joe and all your family. She is a wonderful person and will be remembered that way. Our prayers are with you.
Willard & Eunice Dahlinghaus
Friend
May 26, 2020
What a wonderful and loving person. She added light to everyones life ❤
Susan Puthoff
Friend
May 26, 2020
Joe and family. We are so sorry to hear of Ginny's death. What a wonderful, kind person she was. Prayers being said.
Dale and Karen Topp
May 26, 2020
What a pleasure it was to meet Ginny. I did her hair the whole time she were at Heritage. My sympathy to her family, especially to Joe. He was so dedicated to her ❤
Christie Snider
Friend
May 26, 2020
Tim,
My deepest condolences on the passing of your mother. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Nick Sowar
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. So surprised. Heaven received a good angel! Had many good times with Ginny
Marge Kitzmiller
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved