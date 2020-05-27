Joe & all -
So sorry to hear that Ginny's gone,
hope she was peaceful in passing.
John D. & Diana Bender
Virginia M. "Ginny" Baumer age 87, of Minster, passed away at 8:43 AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Heritage Center Minster. She was born April 9, 1933 in Cassella, Ohio to the late Adolph & Hilda (Reichert) Tumbusch. She married Joseph Baumer on October 22, 1955 in Cassella, Ohio. He survives in Minster. She is also survived by children: Tim & Marge Baumer, Minster, Lynne & Mark Heitbrink, Minster, 6 grandchildren: Karissa & Austin Kaylor, Andrew & Ellen Baumer, Austin & Sarah Baumer, Allan & Lauren Heitbrink, Aaron & Ashley Heitbrink, Ben & Hannah Heitbrink, 12 great grandchildren: Carson, Addie, Asher, Ainsley, Grayson, Isaac, Eve, Reese, Faye, Kip, Ava, Kaylee. She is survived by in-laws: Viola Clausen, Dayton; Roman & Joan Baumer, Minster, Marvin & Connie Baumer, North Royalton. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Ginny helped Joe manage the Community Lanes Bowling Center for many years and was a volunteer for the board of elections.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 with social distancing in observance, due to the COVID 19 virus. The Mass will also be live-streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Heritage Center Activity Fund 24 N. Hamilton St. Minster, OH 45865, Minster Area Life Squad 61 S. Jefferson St. Minster, OH 45865. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Minster Community Post from May 27 to Jun. 26, 2020.