Wilfred C. Prenger, 87, of Sidney (formerly of Minster and Avon Park, Florida) passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 at Dorothy Love Nursing Home where he resided with his wife. He was born October 7, 1931 in Anna to the late Edward J. & Catherine F. (Homan) Prenger. He married Carol L. (Nuss) on June 19, 1954 and she survives in Sidney. He is survived by children and spouses Sharon & Don Finkenbine of Minster, Cindy & Patrick Heitkamp of Maria Stein, Jim & Eileen Prenger of Minster, Diane & Tony Ungruhn of North Star and Mike Prenger of Russia; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Lorena & Norman Bohman of Maria Stein, Alvin & Mary Prenger of Minster, Kenneth & Diane Prenger of Minster, Thomas & Donna Prenger of Tipp City, Leo O'Reilly of Minster, Norma Prenger of Minster, Ralph May of Coldwater, and Tom & Sharon Nuss of Sidney. He is preceded in death by a son David Prenger; a granddaughter Beth Finkenbine; siblings and in-laws, Norma O'Reilly, Edward Prenger, Robert & Doris Prenger, Shirley & Clarence Barhorst, Madonna Nuss and Gene Nuss.

Wilfred was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Minster American Legion and V.F.W. posts, Dayton Model A Ford Club, and Buckeye Farm Antiques. He worked at Minster Machine for 18 years, former president of Molders and Foundry Union, retired owner of Prengers Marathon and New Bremen Auto Parts. Wilfred's hobby was restoring Model A Fords.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Church in Ft. Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup as the celebrant. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. In lieu of gifts pleas make contributions to Dorothy Love Life Fund or Wilson Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.