1/1
William J. McCullough
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. McCullough age 81, passed away on August 10, 2020. William was born on April 25, 1939 to the late Bernard and Olga (Schroer) McCullough of New Knoxville, OH. In 1957 he graduated from High School and joined the Marine Corps. William completed his training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC, and went on to specialized infantry training at Camp Lejeune, NC. He married his wife, Joan Gudorf on July 16, 1960. William began his telephone company career after attaining three engineering and business degrees (Bachelors and Masters) at the University of Dayton. He worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 16 years at locations including Dayton, Toledo, Columbus, and Cleveland. He went on to United Telephone Company of Texas in Tyler as the VP of Operations serving 8,000 square miles of the Lone Star State. He went on from Texas to Kansas City with Sprint as VP of Operations along with Human Resources. Finally, William went on to and retired from, Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company as their VP of Operations. After retirement, William lived in Florida for 18 years before returning to Ohio to be near family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Gudorf) McCullough; daughters, Leslie (Mark) Doescher of Kansas City, Susan (Robert) Scott of Medina, OH; grandchildren, Robert and Sarah Scott, Larry Miller, Ashley and Marc Fraser; and a great grandson, Ewan Fraser; along with a lifetime of collected friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy; three brothers, Bernard (Marge), Melvin (Gertrude), and John McCullough; and two sisters, Marlene (Bob) Thompson and Phyliss (Paul) Endicott.
During this time of global pandemic the family has chosen to hold private services. However, in lieu of flowers the family will gratefully accept donations to honor William's memory to your local chapter of The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or your local chapter of The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Minster Community Post from Aug. 12 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waite & Son Funeral Homes-Medina Chapel
765 N. Court St.
Medina, OH 44256
330-723-3229
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waite & Son Funeral Homes-Medina Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved