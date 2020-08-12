William J. McCullough age 81, passed away on August 10, 2020. William was born on April 25, 1939 to the late Bernard and Olga (Schroer) McCullough of New Knoxville, OH. In 1957 he graduated from High School and joined the Marine Corps. William completed his training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC, and went on to specialized infantry training at Camp Lejeune, NC. He married his wife, Joan Gudorf on July 16, 1960. William began his telephone company career after attaining three engineering and business degrees (Bachelors and Masters) at the University of Dayton. He worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 16 years at locations including Dayton, Toledo, Columbus, and Cleveland. He went on to United Telephone Company of Texas in Tyler as the VP of Operations serving 8,000 square miles of the Lone Star State. He went on from Texas to Kansas City with Sprint as VP of Operations along with Human Resources. Finally, William went on to and retired from, Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company as their VP of Operations. After retirement, William lived in Florida for 18 years before returning to Ohio to be near family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Gudorf) McCullough; daughters, Leslie (Mark) Doescher of Kansas City, Susan (Robert) Scott of Medina, OH; grandchildren, Robert and Sarah Scott, Larry Miller, Ashley and Marc Fraser; and a great grandson, Ewan Fraser; along with a lifetime of collected friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy; three brothers, Bernard (Marge), Melvin (Gertrude), and John McCullough; and two sisters, Marlene (Bob) Thompson and Phyliss (Paul) Endicott.
During this time of global pandemic the family has chosen to hold private services. However, in lieu of flowers the family will gratefully accept donations to honor William's memory to your local chapter of The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or your local chapter of The American Cancer Society
